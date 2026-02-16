SubscribeSign In
Frank Sinatra’s L.A. Home Just Hit the Market for the First Time in 53 Years

The $7.5M mansion is steeped in old Hollywood glamour, with luxe finishes and views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.
Text by
Location: 2200 Maravilla Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $7,500,000

Year Built: 1929

Architect: Adolph Semrow

Staging: Vesta Home

Footprint: 7,400 square feet (6 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "On the market for the first time in 53 years, Villa Dorada is a meticulously preserved 1929 Spanish Revival estate. From the Hollywood Sign to Downtown Los Angeles and all the way to the Pacific Ocean, its views are nothing short of breathtaking. Steeped in Hollywood lore, Villa Dorada has hosted some of the industry’s most legendary figures—Bela Lugosi, the original Dracula, once called it home, followed by Oscar-winning songwriter Jimmy Van Heusen, who shared it with close friend Frank Sinatra. Each owner has honored the estate’s legacy, preserving signature elements. Multiple terraces invite seamless indoor/outdoor living, framed by dramatic city-to-ocean vistas. A generous yard, spacious three-car garage, and mature landscaping complete this singular property. This is your chance to own an authentic piece of Los Angeles history, preserved with care."

Perched in the Hollywood Hills, the home has views from downtown L.A. to the ocean.

Many of the home’s original details have been preserved, including the hand-carved wooden doors.

An original intercom system connects rooms throughout the 7,400-square-foot home.

The neighborhood is zoned so that tour buses cannot pass through.

The home sits on a cul-de-sac in the Outpost Estates neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

