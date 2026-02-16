Frank Sinatra’s L.A. Home Just Hit the Market for the First Time in 53 Years

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "On the market for the first time in 53 years, Villa Dorada is a meticulously preserved 1929 Spanish Revival estate. From the Hollywood Sign to Downtown Los Angeles and all the way to the Pacific Ocean, its views are nothing short of breathtaking. Steeped in Hollywood lore, Villa Dorada has hosted some of the industry’s most legendary figures—Bela Lugosi, the original Dracula, once called it home, followed by Oscar-winning songwriter Jimmy Van Heusen, who shared it with close friend Frank Sinatra. Each owner has honored the estate’s legacy, preserving signature elements. Multiple terraces invite seamless indoor/outdoor living, framed by dramatic city-to-ocean vistas. A generous yard, spacious three-car garage, and mature landscaping complete this singular property. This is your chance to own an authentic piece of Los Angeles history, preserved with care."