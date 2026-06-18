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Batter Up! The Home of a Past Detroit Tigers Owner Just Hit the Market for $650KView 15 Photos

Batter Up! The Home of a Past Detroit Tigers Owner Just Hit the Market for $650K

The restored home of Frank Navin, one of baseball's early power brokers, features ornate woodwork, original fireplaces, and a basement vault tied to the history of Navin Field.
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Location: 36 Longfellow Street, Detroit, Michigan

Price: $650,000

Year Built: 1905

Footprint: 3,700 square feet (5 beds, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "The Frank Navin House is a rare historic estate located in Detroit’s renowned Boston-Edison Historic District. Built in 1906 and once home to Frank Navin, former owner of the Detroit Tigers, this extraordinary residence blends timeless architectural character with thoughtful updates. Original details include stunning woodwork, hewn beams, intricate moldings, grand fireplaces, expansive entertaining spaces, and a unique basement vault tied to the history of Navin Field. Recent improvements include a new boiler, updated radiator valves, replaced basement boiler piping, asbestos removal from boiler lines, and a completely redone sewer line in 2026. Additional highlights include storm windows, a detached two-car garage with a chauffeur’s suite above, and a rare side parcel featuring a fenced yard and private bocce court."

Frank Navin purchased a controlling interest in the Detroit Tigers in 1908 and developed the franchise into one of the top teams of the early 20th century.&nbsp;

Frank Navin purchased a controlling interest in the Detroit Tigers in 1908 and developed the franchise into one of the top teams of the early 20th century. 

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Batter Up! The Home of a Past Detroit Tigers Owner Just Hit the Market for $650K - Photo 3 of 14 -
The renovation preserved historic details like the original woodwork, hewn beams, moldings, fireplaces, and a basement vault referencing the history of Navin Field.

The renovation preserved historic details like the original woodwork, hewn beams, moldings, fireplaces, and a basement vault referencing the history of Navin Field.

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The second floor has two full baths, both of which have been renovated.&nbsp;

The second floor has two full baths, both of which have been renovated. 

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The home includes an existing attic, with a new sub-panel and plumbing access in place, which could be converted into a bedroom or living space.&nbsp;

The home includes an existing attic, with a new sub-panel and plumbing access in place, which could be converted into a bedroom or living space. 

36 Longfellow St in Detroit, Michigan, is currently listed for $650,000 by Adam W Soroka of Christie’s International Real Estate - Detroit.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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