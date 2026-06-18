Batter Up! The Home of a Past Detroit Tigers Owner Just Hit the Market for $650K
Location: 36 Longfellow Street, Detroit, Michigan
Price: $650,000
Year Built: 1905
Footprint: 3,700 square feet (5 beds, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 acres
From the Agent: "The Frank Navin House is a rare historic estate located in Detroit’s renowned Boston-Edison Historic District. Built in 1906 and once home to Frank Navin, former owner of the Detroit Tigers, this extraordinary residence blends timeless architectural character with thoughtful updates. Original details include stunning woodwork, hewn beams, intricate moldings, grand fireplaces, expansive entertaining spaces, and a unique basement vault tied to the history of Navin Field. Recent improvements include a new boiler, updated radiator valves, replaced basement boiler piping, asbestos removal from boiler lines, and a completely redone sewer line in 2026. Additional highlights include storm windows, a detached two-car garage with a chauffeur’s suite above, and a rare side parcel featuring a fenced yard and private bocce court."
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36 Longfellow St in Detroit, Michigan, is currently listed for $650,000 by Adam W Soroka of Christie’s International Real Estate - Detroit.
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TopicsReal Estate
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