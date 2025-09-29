SubscribeSign In
The Only Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Kentucky Just Listed for $775K

Built in 1910, the Prairie-style Zeigler House is decked out with art glass, built-ins, and a Roman brick fireplace.
Location: 509 Shelby Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Price: $775,000

Year Built: 1910

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Renovation Date: 1992

Footprint: 2,703 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1910 and meticulously restored in 1992, this Prairie-style residence is located within the historic river town of Frankfort—just two blocks from the Governor’s Mansion and Kentucky State Capitol. Classic Wright design elements are showcased throughout: ribbons of art glass windows, original cabinetry with art glass doors, cantilevered balconies, horizontal lines, and wide overhangs, as well as a central Roman brick fireplace with a distinctive illuminated cabinet—unique to this home. Nearly every room on the first and second floors opens directly to the outdoors, reflecting Wright’s philosophy of blending nature with living spaces. The Zeigler House has been lovingly maintained since its restoration and stands as a rare opportunity to own a landmark by America’s most iconic architect."

The Ziegler House is Frank Lloyd Wright’s only built home in Kentucky.

The landmark home has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

In line with Wright’s principles, the majority of the home’s rooms open to the outdoors.

The home is located in the center of Frankfort, just two blocks from the Kentucky State Capitol.

