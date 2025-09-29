The Only Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Kentucky Just Listed for $775K

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1910 and meticulously restored in 1992, this Prairie-style residence is located within the historic river town of Frankfort—just two blocks from the Governor’s Mansion and Kentucky State Capitol. Classic Wright design elements are showcased throughout: ribbons of art glass windows, original cabinetry with art glass doors, cantilevered balconies, horizontal lines, and wide overhangs, as well as a central Roman brick fireplace with a distinctive illuminated cabinet—unique to this home. Nearly every room on the first and second floors opens directly to the outdoors, reflecting Wright’s philosophy of blending nature with living spaces. The Zeigler House has been lovingly maintained since its restoration and stands as a rare opportunity to own a landmark by America’s most iconic architect."