The Home That Kick-Started Frank Lloyd Wright’s Solo Career Lists for $2M

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Winslow House! This is Frank Lloyd Wright’s first commission as an independent architect and an iconic residence in River Forest that is a masterpiece of design. Over 5,000 square feet, this home is a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history that has been meticulously updated to meet modern standards. The limestone and brick exterior showcases Wright’s signature style, complete with a porte cochere and oversized windows that bring in abundant natural light. Set on an expansive lot, the property offers a true prairie setting with beautifully updated landscaping and hardscape. The rear of the home is just as stunning as the front, providing a serene and private oasis. As you step inside, you’re welcomed by a thoughtfully designed floor plan that flows seamlessly from room to room. The entryway features a large inglenook with one of three woodburning fireplaces, and stunning woodwork that exemplifies the craftsmanship of the era. Art glass accents are found throughout, adding to the home’s unique charm. The current owners have recently completed over $1 million in renovations, ensuring the home meets today’s standards while preserving its historical integrity."