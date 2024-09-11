SubscribeSign In
The Home That Kick-Started Frank Lloyd Wright’s Solo Career Lists for $2M

Located just outside Chicago, the 1894 Winslow House offers 5,000 square feet packed with well-preserved built-ins and decorative glasswork.
Location: 515 Auvergne Place, River Forest, Illinois

Price: $1,985,000

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Year Built: 1894

Footprint: 5,000+ square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.67 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Winslow House! This is Frank Lloyd Wright’s first commission as an independent architect and an iconic residence in River Forest that is a masterpiece of design. Over 5,000 square feet, this home is a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history that has been meticulously updated to meet modern standards. The limestone and brick exterior showcases Wright’s signature style, complete with a porte cochere and oversized windows that bring in abundant natural light. Set on an expansive lot, the property offers a true prairie setting with beautifully updated landscaping and hardscape. The rear of the home is just as stunning as the front, providing a serene and private oasis. As you step inside, you’re welcomed by a thoughtfully designed floor plan that flows seamlessly from room to room. The entryway features a large inglenook with one of three woodburning fireplaces, and stunning woodwork that exemplifies the craftsmanship of the era. Art glass accents are found throughout, adding to the home’s unique charm. The current owners have recently completed over $1 million in renovations, ensuring the home meets today’s standards while preserving its historical integrity."

The three-story home sits on a lush green lawn, just 20 minutes from downtown Chicago.

The property is packed with original details, including the wood-and-brick inglenook in the entryway.

Handcrafted woodwork continues in the living room, where a built-in reading nook awaits.

"The large, eat-in kitchen is perfect for modern living, while the formal dining room, with its second fireplace, offers a grand space for entertaining," adds the agent.

The second level houses the five bedrooms, including a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and renovated bath.

515 Auvergne Place in River Forest, Illinois, is currently listed for $1,985,000 by Elizabeth August of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

Frank Lloyd WrightReal Estate

