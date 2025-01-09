Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weisblat House Just Hit the Market for $2.2M
Location: 11185 Hawthorne, Galesburg, MI 49053
Price: $2,250,000
Year Built: 1951
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Addition Date: 1961
Addition Architects: John Howe and William Wesley Peters (addition originally planned by Wright)
Footprint: 2,429 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 1 acre
From the Agent: "The David and Christine Weisblat House is an extraordinary Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Usonian home that captures the essence of his organic architecture philosophy. Located in the serene surroundings of the Acres, this stunning residence offers an unrivaled opportunity to own a piece of architectural history. The Weisblat House features bold horizontal lines, expansive cantilevered rooflines, and floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that create a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The living room, centered around a striking hearth, features expansive windows that frame views of the surrounding landscape. As with many of Wright’s designs, the Weisblat House is filled with custom-built furniture, shelving, and cabinetry. The home has been thoughtfully maintained and restored, preserving its architectural integrity while incorporating modern systems and amenities. Situated in the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed the Acres subdivision, the Weisblat House is surrounded by other Wright homes and nature while remaining within reach of Kalamazoo and Western Michigan University. Whether you enjoy the peace of the home’s tranquil setting or the convenience of nearby cultural and recreational opportunities, this home offers the best of both worlds."
11185 Hawthorne Drive in Charleston Township, Michigan is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Ethos Real Estate
