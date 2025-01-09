New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weisblat House Just Hit the Market for $2.2M

Listed for the second time ever, the Usonian home is set in the Acres, a landmark Michigan community designed by the famed architect.
Text by
Location: 11185 Hawthorne, Galesburg, MI 49053

Price: $2,250,000

Year Built: 1951

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Addition Date: 1961

Addition Architects: John Howe and William Wesley Peters (addition originally planned by Wright)

Footprint: 2,429 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "The David and Christine Weisblat House is an extraordinary Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Usonian home that captures the essence of his organic architecture philosophy. Located in the serene surroundings of the Acres, this stunning residence offers an unrivaled opportunity to own a piece of architectural history. The Weisblat House features bold horizontal lines, expansive cantilevered rooflines, and floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that create a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The living room, centered around a striking hearth, features expansive windows that frame views of the surrounding landscape. As with many of Wright’s designs, the Weisblat House is filled with custom-built furniture, shelving, and cabinetry. The home has been thoughtfully maintained and restored, preserving its architectural integrity while incorporating modern systems and amenities. Situated in the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed the Acres subdivision, the Weisblat House is surrounded by other Wright homes and nature while remaining within reach of Kalamazoo and Western Michigan University. Whether you enjoy the peace of the home’s tranquil setting or the convenience of nearby cultural and recreational opportunities, this home offers the best of both worlds."

The house is made of concrete and mahogany, two materials Wright often used in his Usonian homes.

Wright originally planned to build 21 homes—one on each of the Acre’s disc-shaped lots—but only five were ever constructed, with four designed by the architect.

The home features Wright’s "in-line" plan, with the living spaces toward the southern end and the bedrooms and baths on the northern end.

The concrete block kitchen features updated appliances and a large skylight.

11185 Hawthorne Drive in Charleston Township, Michigan is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Ethos Real Estate

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

