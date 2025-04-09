Frank Lloyd Wright’s Surprising Superfan: The Founder of Domino’s Pizza?

It was the winter of 1985 and Domino’s Pizza was on a hot streak. The franchise, founded two decades earlier by Thomas Monaghan, had become the country’s fast-growing pizza restaurant, and the first phase of Monaghan’s unique vision for the company’s headquarters was complete. This wasn’t a standard HQ: it was a sprawling office park on rolling farmland outside Ann Arbor, Michigan, and unofficial shrine to Monaghan’s longtime idol, Frank Lloyd Wright.

The exterior of Domino’s Farms in Ann Arbor, Michigan—a sprawling office park designed to evoke Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie style.

Inside the long, slow-slung structure, several of the Domino Pizza founder’s collections are on display, including his massive trove of Wright objects.

Just outside Ann Arbor on a street named Frank Lloyd Wright Drive, Domino’s Farms is a behemoth structure that spans a half-mile long and over 400,000 square feet. Monaghan tasked architect Gunnar Birkerts (a former employee of Eero Saarinen) with designing the structure to evoke Wright’s Prairie style. "Tom is addicted to Frank Lloyd Wright without any reservation," Birkerts told the New York Times in 1985. The office building is pure postmodern pastiche: With its flat planes and red brick, it’s legibly Wright-inspired on the exterior, though largely unrelated to the Midwestern architect’s style on the interior, save for the chairman’s suite, with its brick hearth and wood-paneled walls. At the time of the new HQ’s construction, the Domino’s owner (who’d recently bought the Detroit Tigers) was emphatic about Wright’s brilliance. "I’ve been evangelizing Frank Lloyd Wright all my life," Monaghan told the New York Times. "I’ve never met anyone yet who hasn’t been impressed." The business tycoon spoke about drawing attention to Wright’s genius as imperative, like the architect’s work might otherwise be completely forgotten. "Wright is the equal if not the superior of Michelangelo," he stated in an interview with historian Hugh Howard in the 1991 book Preservationist’s Progress. This wasn’t just a personal fixation, but in some ways, a strange offshoot of the Domino’s Pizza brand. For a roughly decade-long period, Frank Lloyd Wright—and architecture by extension—was a part of the Domino’s corporate identity. You could buy calendars that featured "Selections from the Domino’s Center for Architecture and Design" and read semifrequently about Monaghan’s latest auction exploits in the Times. There was a Domino’s-sponsored award for the "Domino’s Pizza World’s Top 30 Architects." Design historian David A. Banks wrote a 1989 book titled Frank Lloyd Wright: Preserving an Architectural Heritage, Decorative Designs From the Domino's Pizza Collection.

Tom Monaghan, founder of Domino’s Pizza, on the University of Ave Maria campus in the Catholic-centric planned community of the same name he founded in Florida.

At the outset, Monaghan dreamed of Domino’s Farms growing to include a luxury home development, a freestanding museum of his extensive collection of Wright artifacts, and a cantilevered tower inspired by Wright’s unrealized 1956 Golden Beacon design. If completed as such, it would have been less of an office park and more of an homage to Wright’s unrealized utopian concept for Broadacre City. Architecture critic Vincent Scully draws the same comparison in the foreword of Domino’s Mansion, the fawning 1988 book about the office park. Though the story of Monaghan’s Wright fixation could be one of mostly laughable extravagance, concurrent to his collection spree, Monaghan nurtured another passion—specifically for conservative causes. In 1989, the National Organization for Women called for a boycott of Domino’s Pizza after Monaghan donated money to a Michigan campaign that would cut off public funding for abortions. He then stepped down from being the company’s chairman and CEO, reportedly to funnel more of his time "to help various charities." By the end of 1991, he had returned to work as CEO with a new religious zeal. "He read a book, which inspired him, that said if you purchase things for pride, that’s sinful," Domino’s public relations director Mike Jenkins told the New York Times in 1991. "He’s determined that he’s done a lot of that, and for that reason he’s going to get rid of a lot of things." At the time of that article’s publishing, Monaghan had already sold three Frank Lloyd Wright houses. A year and a half later, an auction of his collection reportedly brought in $2.2 million—a large figure, but paltry compared to the $13 million he had spent.

An exterior view of the Domino’s Farms building.

Monaghan left Domino’s for good in 1998. In the time since, he’s combined his devotion to conservative politics and what we may liberally call urban planning in the form of Ave Maria, Florida. What began as a Catholic college founded by the multimillionaire that year in two disused elementary schools in Ypsilanti, Michigan, became the religious-centric Florida planned community, home to a university of the same name, by 2008. In a speech to a Catholic men’s group, per the New Yorker, when Monaghan described life in the town, he said: "We’re going to control the cable television that comes in the area. There is not going to be any pornographic television in Ave Maria Town. If you go to the drugstore and you want to buy the pill or the condoms or contraception, you won’t be able to get that." It was planned for a population of 25,000. As of the 2020 census, there are 6,242 citizens.

The Ave Maria Catholic Parish Church sits at the heart of Ave Maria Town. Inside, the oratory’s exposed steel beams and bowed wooden trusses reference the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel and Thorncrown Chapel by esteemed Wright protégé E. Fay Jones.