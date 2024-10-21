Frank Lloyd Wright’s Only Skyscraper Is in Danger. Where’s the Uproar?

Last year, when a number of stories broke about historic Los Angeles estates, including Marilyn Monroe’s last home, under threat of demolition by new, wealthy owners, and celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who unassumingly bought then razed the Craig Ellwood–designed Zimmerman House—the internet flew into a frenzy. But since the August announcement that Frank Lloyd Wright’s only realized skyscraper, Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is facing an uncertain future at the hands of its recent owners, the news has been met with comparatively little fanfare on social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Reddit.

Sold in March 2023 to a pair of married crypto entrepreneurs who reportedly promised to spend $10 million to restore it, the National Historic Landmark has been through a good deal of turmoil in the last few months. This spring, local media started reporting that the building’s owners were selling off some of its Wright-designed fixtures and furniture, including some copper tables and panels, an armchair, and a one-0f-a-kind directory board, to a midcentury-design dealer in Dallas, Texas—a move that drew legal challenges and the ire of the architect’s staunchest custodians. The building then went up for auction and was set to be sold in October, but following a few legal challenges and questions about what’s exactly included in the sale, the building is now set to hit the auction block on November 18, opening at a relatively low $600,000.

Frank Lloyd Wright points to a model of Price Tower in 1953. The 221-foot building in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is the only Wright-designed skyscraper ever realized.

Standing 19 stories tall with cantilevered concrete floors that pinwheel out from around a deeply rooted central core, Price Tower stands alone in the city’s low-slung skyline, earning the nickname Wright once gave it: "the tree that escaped the crowded forest." Wright’s design for the 221-foot skyscraper with green, oxidized copper panels and sun louvers was originally intended for a series of 1920s New York apartment towers that were never constructed due to the Great Depression. When the H.C. Price Company, an oil and gas corporation, tapped Wright to build its Bartlesville headquarters in the early ’50s, the architect reworked those unbuilt designs into a single tower that housed offices and apartments for the company. The story of how Price Tower became endangered starts innocuously enough, with a city’s shrinking economy and an optimistic group of arts enthusiasts doggedly determined to keep the building up and running. In 1981, the Price company relocated to Dallas and sold the tower to Bartlesville-based oil company Phillips Petroleum, which used it for storage until 2001, when it donated the building to a newly formed nonprofit known as the Price Tower Arts Center. The nonprofit conducted an 18-month exterior and interior conservation of the 1956 structure, enlisting architect Wendy Evans Joseph to turn some of the building’s offices and apartments into a boutique hotel and restaurant, as well as a small museum/gallery space. The site also hosted tours for Wright enthusiasts. Around that time, Price Tower Arts Center also commissioned Zaha Hadid for an expansion of the building that never came to fruition—a move that in hindsight should have been a clear indication that the consortium was overreaching. In the years between then and 2023, the nonprofit struggled to fund regular operations as well as necessary building maintenance and upgrades.

Price Tower was listed as one of Wright’s most significant works by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 1960 and on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2007. After years of financial struggles, private investors bought the debt-saddled skyscraper for $10 (and the assumption of a standing $600,000 loan), promising to invest $10 million in improvements to the building.

With Price Tower deeply in debt, the ownership team made the decision to sell Wright’s only built skyscraper to private investors Cynthia and Anthem Blanchard, who said they would use the building to create a so-called "Silicon Ranch" in Bartlesville, drawing new businesses and tech start-ups to the area. (Technically, the company that bought Price Tower, Copper Tree Inc., is led by Ms. Blanchard, while the couple’s crypto business, Herasoft, is helmed by her husband.) The Blanchards reportedly promised new restaurants, developments, and that they’d assume a standing $600,000 loan taken out by the nonprofit. They got a sweetheart deal in turn, paying a mere $10 for the building and getting an additional $88,000 in economic development funds from the Bartlesville Development Authority to bring in a pair of fancy restaurants. At the time, Ms. Blanchard told the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise that the $10 million in improvements to the Wright-designed landmark would come from tax credits, incentives, a federal Property Assessed Clean Energy loan, and other funding sources she declined to specify, adding: "Don’t worry about it because it’s there." It only took a few months before rumors started to swirl about trouble in the tower. In April, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reported that the Blanchards had started stripping the building of some of its artifacts, hocking them on 1stDibs through Dallas dealer 20c Design. Someone tipped off the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy about the listed items from the Price Tower collection, which, in addition to FLW-designed furniture and fixtures, included the Shin'enKan gate by Bruce Goff, Wright’s mentee. The organization sprang into action, reminding the couple of an existing easement they had on the property protecting items within the building from sale without the Conservancy’s approval, granted during a period in 2011 when the building was seeking recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After the Conservancy took legal action, making the matters public, the Blanchards pushed back, saying they weren’t pillaging the tower but instead trying to save it and insisting that the easement expired with transfer of ownership. (In a recent New York Times story about the plight over Price Tower, Liz Waytkus, executive director of modern architecture preservation organization Docomomo US, said that the sold FLW items were akin to "trafficked goods," likening them to "pottery of vases from Egypt or Mesopotamia that were obtained through illegal ways.") Unfortunately for the Blanchards, news also got out that the couple had persuaded three of its crypto employees who were owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay to take an equity stake in the building instead, with Ms. Blanchard allegedly telling the staffers that the plan was to flip the tower for a profit so that "everybody would get their money back and a whole lot more." In August, Price Tower was put up for auction on real estate site Ten-X, where it’s listed alongside two former Hardee’s drive-throughs and a defunct Rite Aid. That came as a surprise to a group of Tulsa hoteliers, who said they’d been in talks with the Blanchards to buy the building for some time, with the intention of restoring the space and rebranding the hotel. For now, the building is closed up, with all former tenants forced to vacate and existing property employees laid off.