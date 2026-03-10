SubscribeSign In
The Last Home Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Is Back on the Market for $8.8M

Perched high above Palm Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona, the Norman Lykes House has mahogany walls and built-ins, a curvaceous kitchen, and a crescent-shaped pool.
Text by
Location: 6836 North 36th Street, Phoenix, Arizona

Price: $8,800,000

Year Built: 1967

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Footprint: 3,095 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 1.32 Acres

From the Agent: "Own one of the most historic pieces of art and architecture with this famous Frank Lloyd Wright house, known as the Circular Sun House, also known as the Norman Lykes House. Designed to blend in with the curves of the surrounding desert mountain, this masterpiece was the last home designed by Wright. The floor plan flows seamlessly from one space to another, and every room takes in unobstructed views. Curved walls clad in mahogany define the three bedrooms and hallway, reflecting the natural light. Sprawling entertaining spaces flow outside to ample patios and a crescent-shaped pool."

All of the home’s furniture is included in the sale.

The home’s library could be converted into a fourth bedroom.&nbsp;

Golden-hued Philippine mahogany clads the walls.

The curvaceous floor plan reflects Wright’s interest in organic forms.&nbsp;

The home is set high in the hills above Palm Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Topics

Frank Lloyd WrightReal Estate

