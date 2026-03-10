The Last Home Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Is Back on the Market for $8.8M
Location: 6836 North 36th Street, Phoenix, Arizona
Price: $8,800,000
Year Built: 1967
Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright
Footprint: 3,095 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 1.32 Acres
From the Agent: "Own one of the most historic pieces of art and architecture with this famous Frank Lloyd Wright house, known as the Circular Sun House, also known as the Norman Lykes House. Designed to blend in with the curves of the surrounding desert mountain, this masterpiece was the last home designed by Wright. The floor plan flows seamlessly from one space to another, and every room takes in unobstructed views. Curved walls clad in mahogany define the three bedrooms and hallway, reflecting the natural light. Sprawling entertaining spaces flow outside to ample patios and a crescent-shaped pool."
6836 N 36th Street in Phoenix, Arizona, is currently listed for $8,800,000 by Deanna Peters of Realty One Group.
