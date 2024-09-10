Frank Lloyd Wright Reimagined

Few architects were as influential as Frank Lloyd Wright, whose vision of organic architecture—harmonizing with its inhabitants and surroundings—paved the way for modernism. During a career that spanned 70 years, Wright conceived more than 1,000 homes, over half of which were realized. His philosophy remains equally relevant today—and Lindal Cedar Homes is the only company authorized by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to develop a series of homes inspired by Wright’s Usonian designs. The Lindal Imagine Series was created by Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture graduates Aris Georges and Trina Lindal. As in Wright’s original Usonian works, these homes are characterized by natural materials, flat roofs with large cantilevers that offer passive heating and cooling, abundant natural light, and a strong connection between interior and exterior spaces. Georges takes these timeless principles and unites them with current developments in technology, construction, and design theory.

"In the Lindal Imagine Series, we wanted to modernize the homes themselves while remaining respectful of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian designs and underlying principles," says Georges. "In a Usonian home, the walls are independent elements around which space flows like water around a boulder, not like confining boxes. Walking through the house should be like taking a walk in the forest." There are nine homes in the series, most of which reimagine one of Wright’s famous original designs, including Crystal Springs (a translation of Bachman-Wilson House) and Mirror Lake (a translation of Seth Peterson Cottage). "The Lindal Imagine Series is not a reproduction of the original designs," explains Georges, who works with clients to customize the design of each home to fit their lifestyle. "Because the Usonian houses were so flexible in their logic, it gives us the opportunity to explore the same concepts of space, site relationship, and how to organize the materials so that they perform efficiently."