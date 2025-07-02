SubscribeSign In
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fountainhead Residence Just Hit the Market in Mississippi for $2.5M

The legendary architect designed the Usonian home with cypress interiors, plentiful built-ins, and a copper roof.
Location: 306 Glenway Drive, Woodland Hills, Jackson, Mississippi

Price: $2,500,000

Year Built: 1951

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Restoration Period: 1970s

Restoration Architect: Robert Parker Adams

Footprint: 3,558 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths)

Lot Size: 0.97 acres

From the Agent: "The Fountainhead is a Usonian masterpiece designed by the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright in 1948 at the age of 81, situated in the heart of Jackson’s vibrant midcentury community of Fondren. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, the home seamlessly integrates Wright’s principles of natural harmony and innovative design. Fountainhead was designed specifically for the contours of its site with a parallelogram (diamond) for the module. Fountainhead was built with no stud walls in the house, and no sheetrock, brick, tile, or paint. The roof has the original copper sheeting. Expansive windows invite the outdoors in, while warm wood tones and signature built-ins create an atmosphere of refined simplicity. Set amid lush landscaping, this property is a tranquil retreat set moments from Fondren’s eclectic shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions."

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fountainhead is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The walls and ceilings are made from heart tidewater red cypress.

A parallelogram motif runs throughout the house.

A set of stairs lead down to a pool with a circular patio.

306 Glenway Drive in Jackson, Mississippi, is currently listed for $2,500,000 by Douglas Adams and David Abner Smith of Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Frank Lloyd WrightReal Estate

