Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fountainhead Residence Just Hit the Market in Mississippi for $2.5M

Footprint: 3,558 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths)

Lot Size: 0.97 acres

From the Agent: "The Fountainhead is a Usonian masterpiece designed by the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright in 1948 at the age of 81, situated in the heart of Jackson’s vibrant midcentury community of Fondren. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, the home seamlessly integrates Wright’s principles of natural harmony and innovative design. Fountainhead was designed specifically for the contours of its site with a parallelogram (diamond) for the module. Fountainhead was built with no stud walls in the house, and no sheetrock, brick, tile, or paint. The roof has the original copper sheeting. Expansive windows invite the outdoors in, while warm wood tones and signature built-ins create an atmosphere of refined simplicity. Set amid lush landscaping, this property is a tranquil retreat set moments from Fondren’s eclectic shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions."