Asking $2.5M, This Midwest Midcentury Has Ties to Frank Lloyd Wright

From the Agent: "This secluded bluff property is the signature project of notable architect Charles E. King, and is recognized as an outstanding example of midcentury-modern residential design in the midwest. With spectacular views of the St. Louis skyline, the property attracted the attention of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed and originally began construction before the project was finished by King to use as his primary residence. Floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple outdoor spaces define the King house, including a floating gazebo and bluff-side pool with unmatched sunset views. Four bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms, and a unique open floor plan with multiple levels and a floating living room complete the 7,000-square-foot luxury compound. A pole barn and around 55 acres of pasture and woods provide space for additional buildings, horses, hunting, or private development."