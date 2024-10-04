Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
Asking $2.5M, This Midwest Midcentury Has Ties to Frank Lloyd Wright

Wright drew up plans and broke ground on the hilltop site overlooking St. Louis—and architect Charles E. King completed the project as his personal residence.
Text by
Location: 904 Briar Hill Road, Belleville, Illinois

Price: $2,500,000

Architect: Charles E. King

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: four bedrooms, four full and one half baths

Lot Size: 55.73 acres

From the Agent: "This secluded bluff property is the signature project of notable architect Charles E. King, and is recognized as an outstanding example of midcentury-modern residential design in the midwest. With spectacular views of the St. Louis skyline, the property attracted the attention of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed and originally began construction before the project was finished by King to use as his primary residence. Floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple outdoor spaces define the King house, including a floating gazebo and bluff-side pool with unmatched sunset views. Four bedrooms, each with en suite bathrooms, and a unique open floor plan with multiple levels and a floating living room complete the 7,000-square-foot luxury compound. A pole barn and around 55 acres of pasture and woods provide space for additional buildings, horses, hunting, or private development."

The home is set on nearly 56 acres, and it embraces nature with multiple outdoor areas.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling windows stretch across the common spaces, framing striking views of the St. Louis skyline.

The large primary suite includes a private lounge, a walk-in closet, and a light-filled bathroom.

A sleek spiral staircase leads to additional bedrooms on the lower level.&nbsp;

The landscaped backyard features a floating gazebo and a sparkling pool with a diving board.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

