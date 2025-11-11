Curves and Bauhaus-Inspired Colors Freshen Up a 560-Square-Foot Barcelona Apartment

From the Designer: " Both the color palette of the entire apartment, with a nod to the Bauhaus , as well as the choice of furniture and decoration, follow a very casual, fresh, and fun style that reflects the personality of the client, a young single man. After a few months looking for what would become his first home, we finally found the right place: a small apartment in need of renovation on the fourth floor of a building located in the heart (but away from the hustle and bustle) of one of the busiest neighborhoods in the city.

"The budget for the renovation was quite tight, so we chose to keep the original distribution intact, modifying only the partition between the bathroom and kitchen (moving it a few centimeters) to obtain an area of ​​columns in the latter, and ​​thus leaving a cleaner, more spacious, and linear kitchen.We eliminated the separating door between the hallway and the living room and also the door between the dining room and the kitchen, rounding all the corners of the walls adjacent to the openings to create fluidity of movement and a sense of union between these spaces. We recovered and restored the original structural elements of the ceilings, while on the living room wall we scratched the existing plaster to reveal the passage of time and the different layers of paint to which the apartment had been subjected over the years."