Wait Till You See the Pool at This Monolithic Portugal Home Asking $4M

Set in the Algarve region, the brutalist compound made of board-formed concrete is not your average countryside getaway.
Text by
Location: Santa Bárbara de Nexe, Algarve, Portugal

Price: €3,900,000 (approximately $4,034,427)

Architect: Pedro Domingos

Year Built: 2023

Footprint: 4,144 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.54 Acres

From the Agent: "This four-bedroom minimalist home, crafted by award-winning architect Pedro Domingos, offers breathtaking views over the Algarve landscape. With a contemporary brutalist design, a landscaped pool, and seamless indoor/outdoor integration, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking a design-driven holiday retreat in the Algarve. An infinity pool overlooks the landscape, creating a cinematic setting for relaxation and living. The first floor houses a bedroom suite and the main social areas, including a kitchen, living rooms, and two dining rooms—one set in an open-air courtyard. On the ground floor, there are three additional bedrooms, each with spacious en suite bathrooms and private patios. A short drive away, you’ll find some of the southern coast’s best beaches, with sandy coves, limestone cliffs, and crystal-clear waters. The house is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be completed in early 2025."

The living room overlooks an infinity pool lined in white marble.&nbsp;

A private patio accompanies each of the first-floor bedrooms.

An immense skylight is set above the kitchen island.

The house is constructed from marble and board-formed concrete, with steel-framed windows.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

