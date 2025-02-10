Wait Till You See the Pool at This Monolithic Portugal Home Asking $4M
Location: Santa Bárbara de Nexe, Algarve, Portugal
Price: €3,900,000 (approximately $4,034,427)
Architect: Pedro Domingos
Year Built: 2023
Footprint: 4,144 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.54 Acres
From the Agent: "This four-bedroom minimalist home, crafted by award-winning architect Pedro Domingos, offers breathtaking views over the Algarve landscape. With a contemporary brutalist design, a landscaped pool, and seamless indoor/outdoor integration, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking a design-driven holiday retreat in the Algarve. An infinity pool overlooks the landscape, creating a cinematic setting for relaxation and living. The first floor houses a bedroom suite and the main social areas, including a kitchen, living rooms, and two dining rooms—one set in an open-air courtyard. On the ground floor, there are three additional bedrooms, each with spacious en suite bathrooms and private patios. A short drive away, you’ll find some of the southern coast’s best beaches, with sandy coves, limestone cliffs, and crystal-clear waters. The house is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be completed in early 2025."
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.