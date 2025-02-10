Wait Till You See the Pool at This Monolithic Portugal Home Asking $4M

From the Agent: "This four-bedroom minimalist home, crafted by award-winning architect Pedro Domingos, offers breathtaking views over the Algarve landscape. With a contemporary brutalist design, a landscaped pool, and seamless indoor/outdoor integration, it’s an ideal choice for those seeking a design-driven holiday retreat in the Algarve. An infinity pool overlooks the landscape, creating a cinematic setting for relaxation and living. The first floor houses a bedroom suite and the main social areas, including a kitchen, living rooms, and two dining rooms—one set in an open-air courtyard. On the ground floor, there are three additional bedrooms, each with spacious en suite bathrooms and private patios. A short drive away, you’ll find some of the southern coast’s best beaches, with sandy coves, limestone cliffs, and crystal-clear waters. The house is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be completed in early 2025."