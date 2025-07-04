You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home

From the Agent: "Designed with conceptual simplicity and intentionality, the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home spans nearly a quarter-acre lot, where warm materials, crisp lines, and an elevated outdoor living area create the feeling of a modern tree house: light-filled, grounded, and thoughtfully in sync with its surroundings. Large panes of glass dissolve the boundary between indoors and out, guiding movement through the space while framing quiet shifts in light, season, and sky. Tucked into the forested Southwest Hills and just minutes from the city but a world apart, the home lives like a creative retreat. The space is clear and unadorned, with glass and open sight lines creating a quiet dialogue between the interior and the landscape."