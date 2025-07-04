SubscribeSign In
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland HomeView 13 Photos

You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home

Perched on a forested hillside, the cedar-clad house conjures up tree house vibes with organic materials, double-height ceilings, and an elevated deck.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 2938 SW Fairmount Boulevard, Portland, Oregon

Price:  $799,000

Year Built: 1979

Architect: James G. Tropfenbaum

Footprint: 1,465 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.22 acres

From the Agent: "Designed with conceptual simplicity and intentionality, the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home spans nearly a quarter-acre lot, where warm materials, crisp lines, and an elevated outdoor living area create the feeling of a modern tree house: light-filled, grounded, and thoughtfully in sync with its surroundings. Large panes of glass dissolve the boundary between indoors and out, guiding movement through the space while framing quiet shifts in light, season, and sky. Tucked into the forested Southwest Hills and just minutes from the city but a world apart, the home lives like a creative retreat. The space is clear and unadorned, with glass and open sight lines creating a quiet dialogue between the interior and the landscape."

The home opens to Marquam Nature Park.

The home opens to Marquam Nature Park.

The second-floor mezzanine overlooks the double-height living room.

The second-floor mezzanine overlooks the double-height living room.

The deck was renovated in 2025, and it connects to the dining room with large sliding-glass doors.

The deck was renovated in 2025, and it connects to the dining room with large sliding-glass doors.

You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 4 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 5 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 6 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 7 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 8 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 9 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 10 of 12 -
You Can Live in the Treetops at This $800K Portland Home - Photo 11 of 12 -
The house is clad in cedar siding.

The house is clad in cedar siding.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.