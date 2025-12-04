SubscribeSign In
Scoop Up This Solar Powered, Off-Grid Catskills Cabin for $700K

Architect Marc Thorpe designed the contemporary home with crisp lines, a large photovoltaic array, and 25-foot-long deck that cantilevers out into the forest.
Location: 190 Bowers Road, Roscoe, New York

Price: $699,000

Year Built: 2025

Architect: Marc Thorpe

Builder: Edifice Upstate

Footprint: 1,500 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 2.64 Acres

From the Agent: "The home is an exercise in reduction—designed to a modern standard, but only with what is necessary. Perched quietly on a forested hilltop overlooking a peaceful pond, it embodies self-sustaining design and architectural restraint. Forest Edge is the fifth solar-powered residence by Edifice Upstate, designed by award-winning architect Marc Thorpe in the Western Catskills of upstate New York. Clad in FSC-certified pine, the house features radiant floor heating, an open living/kitchen/dining plan, and a 25-foot cantilevered steel deck reaching into the forest canopy. Walls of glass frame the treetops, while a pellet stove anchors the cozy interior.Upstairs, the primary suite opens onto a private deck with hillside views, joined by two guest rooms and a serene bath finished with matte penny tile and a soaking tub. An outdoor shower tucked beside the house offers a refreshing connection to the landscape."

The living area has a pellet stove and&nbsp; radiant heated floors.

A 25-foot-long steel deck extends into the forest.&nbsp;

The pine on the home’s exterior is Forest Stewardship Council certified.

The backyard includes a firepit and an outdoor shower.

"Powered by 26 monocrystalline solar panels on a 15-kilowatt Sol-Ark inverter with a lithium-ion LifePo battery bank, the home generates 38 kWh of electricity daily and stores enough energy for five to seven days off-grid," notes the agent.

190 Bowers in Roscoe, New York, is currently listed for $699,000 by Margaret Craig and Jill Borenstein and Robin Jones of Anatole House.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

