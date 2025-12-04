Scoop Up This Solar Powered, Off-Grid Catskills Cabin for $700K

Lot Size: 2.64 Acres

From the Agent: "The home is an exercise in reduction—designed to a modern standard, but only with what is necessary. Perched quietly on a forested hilltop overlooking a peaceful pond, it embodies self-sustaining design and architectural restraint. Forest Edge is the fifth solar-powered residence by Edifice Upstate, designed by award-winning architect Marc Thorpe in the Western Catskills of upstate New York. Clad in FSC-certified pine, the house features radiant floor heating, an open living/kitchen/dining plan, and a 25-foot cantilevered steel deck reaching into the forest canopy. Walls of glass frame the treetops, while a pellet stove anchors the cozy interior.Upstairs, the primary suite opens onto a private deck with hillside views, joined by two guest rooms and a serene bath finished with matte penny tile and a soaking tub. An outdoor shower tucked beside the house offers a refreshing connection to the landscape."