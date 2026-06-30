Out of Office: This High-Design Retreat in Portugal Promises Paradise for Globe-Trotting Creatives

Picture a digital nomad. Maybe he has long hair. Or maybe he’s bald and probably Australian. He’s an engineer or a writer or a dancer. He swings from sublet to sublet but has a mailing address in Berlin or Brooklyn. He winters in Bali or Cape Town, only to return home for a few weeks in the summer when the weather’s nice. Most of the time, you’ll find him by the beach at Burning Man or scrolling Reddit at the nearest airport lounge. And if you’re passing through Portugal, you might just find him at Fools’ Valley.