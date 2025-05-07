A Backyard in Norway Gets a Ship-Shaped Addition

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Solliveien, Asker, Norway

Architect: Rever & Drage / @reverdrage Footprint: 323 square feet Builder: Løfte AS and Lervike AS

Photographer: Tom Auger From the Architect: "The Folly in Solliveien, Norway, stands in the middle of an elongated garden, adjacent to a large old oak tree. It marks the transition from the everyday hustle and bustle surrounding the residential building at the eastern end of the plot to the tranquility of the pastoral western end. As such the building also encapsulates a literal gate as part of its eastern wall. Stepping across the threshold leads you into a more serene setting. "This building is not purely decorative or entirely nonfunctional. While its appearance certainly transcends its practical purpose and exceeds the scope of conventional garden structures, the main volume still houses functional spaces. These include a dining room with an adjoining kitchen and a bathroom. The bathroom features a sauna, a bathtub, and an outdoor shower.