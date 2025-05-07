A Backyard in Norway Gets a Ship-Shaped Addition
Project Details:
Location: Solliveien, Asker, Norway
Architect: Rever & Drage / @reverdrage
Footprint: 323 square feet
Builder: Løfte AS and Lervike AS
Photographer: Tom Auger
From the Architect: "The Folly in Solliveien, Norway, stands in the middle of an elongated garden, adjacent to a large old oak tree. It marks the transition from the everyday hustle and bustle surrounding the residential building at the eastern end of the plot to the tranquility of the pastoral western end. As such the building also encapsulates a literal gate as part of its eastern wall. Stepping across the threshold leads you into a more serene setting.
"This building is not purely decorative or entirely nonfunctional. While its appearance certainly transcends its practical purpose and exceeds the scope of conventional garden structures, the main volume still houses functional spaces. These include a dining room with an adjoining kitchen and a bathroom. The bathroom features a sauna, a bathtub, and an outdoor shower.
"The smaller, leaning structure opposite the main volume contains a small lounge with a glass roof, allowing visitors to gaze up at the sprawling branches of the oak tree. This secluded, quiet space evokes the charm of childhood tree houses and secret hideaways. Seclusion is achieved through fixed glass roof panels for daylight and views, while a wooden hatch provides ventilation and serves as an emergency exit.
"From the eastern approach, the folly presents a elegant silhouette, which contrasts with the solid materials and historical connotations of its log construction. The slim, smooth oak panels juxtapose the stout, rough logs. The volumes simultaneously converge on the gate and stretch away from it, opening up to the impressive oak that dominates the scene.
"From the pastoral west, the building takes on the appearance of a warm embrace, creating a sunny nook for cozy afternoons. Thus, offering a moment of respite before you cross the threshold back into the challenges of everyday life."
