You Can See the Golden Gate Bridge From This $3.5M Home in the Berkeley Hills

From the Agent: "Fold House, designed by women-led firm Artifact Collaborative, is a striking new-construction residence set in the Berkeley Hills. The home’s name is derived from its central design motif: the dynamic articulation of planes that create interlocking volumes. West-facing windows and doors capture 180-degree views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge. Sculptural in form, the home features floating two-story staircases and a dramatic creased roofline with a clerestory that fills the interiors with natural light. This all-electric home is built for modern living, featuring solar with battery, high-efficiency heat pumps, EV charging, seismic-resistant foundations, and fire-hardened construction with standing-seam metal roofing and a full sprinkler system. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath layout includes two bedroom suites, separate living and family rooms, and a dedicated office. Located on a quiet street above Codornices Park, moments from North Berkeley’s Gourmet Gulch, Fold House offers architectural distinction, sustainability, and extraordinary Bay views."