You Can See the Golden Gate Bridge From This $3.5M Home in the Berkeley Hills

Designed by Artifact Collaborative, the new-build residence has an indoor garden, solar panels, and a fully glazed rear facade.
Text by
Location: 1136 Keith Avenue, Berkeley, California

Price: $3,495,000

Year Built: 2025

Architect: Artifact Collaborative

Footprint: 3,136 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "Fold House, designed by women-led firm Artifact Collaborative, is a striking new-construction residence set in the Berkeley Hills. The home’s name is derived from its central design motif: the dynamic articulation of planes that create interlocking volumes. West-facing windows and doors capture 180-degree views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge. Sculptural in form, the home features floating two-story staircases and a dramatic creased roofline with a clerestory that fills the interiors with natural light. This all-electric home is built for modern living, featuring solar with battery, high-efficiency heat pumps, EV charging, seismic-resistant foundations, and fire-hardened construction with standing-seam metal roofing and a full sprinkler system. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath layout includes two bedroom suites, separate living and family rooms, and a dedicated office. Located on a quiet street above Codornices Park, moments from North Berkeley’s Gourmet Gulch, Fold House offers architectural distinction, sustainability, and extraordinary Bay views."

Clerestory windows set beneath the home’s lifted roofline bring natural light into the center of the plan.

The house was designed by Artifact Collaborative cofounders Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter.&nbsp;

The home has all-electric appliances, and it’s powered in part by solar panels.

An indoor garden is set beneath one of the home’s staircases.

The home’s west face is almost entirely glass, providing panoramic views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The home was built on a seismic-resistant foundation.

1136 Keith Avenue in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $3,495,000 by Scott Leverette of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

