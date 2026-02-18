You Can See the Golden Gate Bridge From This $3.5M Home in the Berkeley Hills
Location: 1136 Keith Avenue, Berkeley, California
Price: $3,495,000
Year Built: 2025
Architect: Artifact Collaborative
Footprint: 3,136 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.14 Acres
From the Agent: "Fold House, designed by women-led firm Artifact Collaborative, is a striking new-construction residence set in the Berkeley Hills. The home’s name is derived from its central design motif: the dynamic articulation of planes that create interlocking volumes. West-facing windows and doors capture 180-degree views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge. Sculptural in form, the home features floating two-story staircases and a dramatic creased roofline with a clerestory that fills the interiors with natural light. This all-electric home is built for modern living, featuring solar with battery, high-efficiency heat pumps, EV charging, seismic-resistant foundations, and fire-hardened construction with standing-seam metal roofing and a full sprinkler system. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath layout includes two bedroom suites, separate living and family rooms, and a dedicated office. Located on a quiet street above Codornices Park, moments from North Berkeley’s Gourmet Gulch, Fold House offers architectural distinction, sustainability, and extraordinary Bay views."
1136 Keith Avenue in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $3,495,000 by Scott Leverette of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.