SubscribeSign In
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese HomeView 18 Photos

More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home

Decorative and garden varieties fill a metal frame fixed to the five-story building’s facade, making for lush, airy balconies from level to level.
Text by
Photos by
View 18 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Thái Bình City, Vietnam

Architect: H&P Architects / @hp_architects

Footprint: 12,916 square feet

Photographer: Le Minh Hoang

From the Architect: "Flying Vegetation is a house located in a new urban area in Thai Binh City, Vietnam. In front of the construction site is a neighborhood garden, which generated the idea of creating a vegetation screen that functions as a private buffer for the living space, thus reducing noise and dust while remaining open enough for the owners to enjoy the green space. The screen seems to fly in the air, blurring the boundary between architecture and landscape, creating the feeling of living in the forest or next to the rice fields. The first through third floors are a private residence and the fourth and fifth floors are rented out. The third floor and the roof are multifunctional meeting spaces for members living on each floor. The owners are  interested in plants and gardening.

"The front and back of the house are shaped by a system of hanging pots of plants in columns that seem to be flying. The frame system that creates the columns can be opened and closed at the positions where pots of plants are placed for maintenance and replacement when needed. These pots are arranged in an alternate and spaced manner so that the plants can grow healthily. The house has helped its owners find joy in their daily activities because they have a chance to grow plants, take care of them, and share products from their vegetable pots and gardens with their neighbors."

More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 1 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 2 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 3 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 4 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 5 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 6 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 7 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 8 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 9 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 10 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 11 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 12 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 13 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 14 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 15 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 16 of 17 -
More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home - Photo 17 of 17 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.