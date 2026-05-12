More Than a Hundred “Floating” Plants Form the Front of This Vietnamese Home

From the Architect: "Flying Vegetation is a house located in a new urban area in Thai Binh City, Vietnam. In front of the construction site is a neighborhood garden, which generated the idea of creating a vegetation screen that functions as a private buffer for the living space, thus reducing noise and dust while remaining open enough for the owners to enjoy the green space. The screen seems to fly in the air, blurring the boundary between architecture and landscape, creating the feeling of living in the forest or next to the rice fields. The first through third floors are a private residence and the fourth and fifth floors are rented out. The third floor and the roof are multifunctional meeting spaces for members living on each floor. The owners are interested in plants and gardening.

"The front and back of the house are shaped by a system of hanging pots of plants in columns that seem to be flying. The frame system that creates the columns can be opened and closed at the positions where pots of plants are placed for maintenance and replacement when needed. These pots are arranged in an alternate and spaced manner so that the plants can grow healthily. The house has helped its owners find joy in their daily activities because they have a chance to grow plants, take care of them, and share products from their vegetable pots and gardens with their neighbors."

