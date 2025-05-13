My House: This Wildly Colorful Vancouver Home Was Designed Like a Shoe

On a street of gray Vancouver specials (a boxy style of home mass-produced from the 1960s through the ’80s) and plain-vanilla, vinyl-sided ranchers, the Fluevog family’s jagged, mint-colored house, with its wild, wonderful cutouts, will make you look twice. "The neighbors call it a ‘shape sorter’ house," says homeowner Ali Palmer-Fluevog, who lives there with her husband, Adrian Fluevog, and their two young sons, Jonah and Lucas. It’s a moniker she and Adrian—CEO of John Fluevog Shoes, the cult fave Canadian brand founded by his dad in 1970—take as a compliment. "I’ve grown up making ‘unique soles for unique souls,’" says Adrian. "I’m used to quirkiness."