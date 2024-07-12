Want to Live on the Edge? This $3.3M Home Is Perched Above a Cliff

From the Agent: "Welcome to Floht Haus: a modernist escape, balanced over an ocean-facing, cliffside lot. Hidden in the trees, floating above Howe Sound, this three-bedroom home can be your sanctuary. A dramatic cantilever—one of the longest in a residential building in Western Canada—floats above the landscape, defying gravity. Slide open the two 7-foot-wide by 10-foot-tall windows in the living room and inhale the ocean air and watch eagles soar at eye level and orcas cruise through the sound below. Frameless glass pocket doors on each side of the kitchen open to expansive decks with forest and ocean views. The entire ocean-facing side of the home features floor-to-ceiling glass, with sliders in all the bedrooms. The media room features built-in speakers and specialty lighting."