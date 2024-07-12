Want to Live on the Edge? This $3.3M Home Is Perched Above a Cliff
Location: 1460 Eagle Cliff Road, Bowen Island, British Columbia
Price: $3,288,000
Year Built: 2023
Architect: Stark Architecture
Footprint: 3,000 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Floht Haus: a modernist escape, balanced over an ocean-facing, cliffside lot. Hidden in the trees, floating above Howe Sound, this three-bedroom home can be your sanctuary. A dramatic cantilever—one of the longest in a residential building in Western Canada—floats above the landscape, defying gravity. Slide open the two 7-foot-wide by 10-foot-tall windows in the living room and inhale the ocean air and watch eagles soar at eye level and orcas cruise through the sound below. Frameless glass pocket doors on each side of the kitchen open to expansive decks with forest and ocean views. The entire ocean-facing side of the home features floor-to-ceiling glass, with sliders in all the bedrooms. The media room features built-in speakers and specialty lighting."
1460 Eagle Cliff Road, located on Bowen Island, British Columbia, is currently listed for $3,288,000 by Mary Lynn Machado of Macdonald Realty and Haneef Virani of Virani Real Estate Advisors.
