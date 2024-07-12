SubscribeSign In
Want to Live on the Edge? This $3.3M Home Is Perched Above a Cliff

The price is steep—but the 3,000-square-foot Floht House has epic views and one of the longest residential cantilevers in western Canada.
Text by
Location: 1460 Eagle Cliff Road, Bowen Island, British Columbia

Price: $3,288,000

Year Built: 2023

Architect: Stark Architecture

Footprint: 3,000 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Floht Haus: a modernist escape, balanced over an ocean-facing, cliffside lot. Hidden in the trees, floating above Howe Sound, this three-bedroom home can be your sanctuary. A dramatic cantilever—one of the longest in a residential building in Western Canada—floats above the landscape, defying gravity. Slide open the two 7-foot-wide by 10-foot-tall windows in the living room and inhale the ocean air and watch eagles soar at eye level and orcas cruise through the sound below. Frameless glass pocket doors on each side of the kitchen open to expansive decks with forest and ocean views. The entire ocean-facing side of the home features floor-to-ceiling glass, with sliders in all the bedrooms. The media room features built-in speakers and specialty lighting."

Clad in natural Ashlar slate and dark-stained cedar, the recently constructed residence appears to be just one level from the street.&nbsp;

Triple-glazed European sliding windows invite crisp ocean air inside.

A wood-and-glass staircase connects the common areas&nbsp; with the spacious bedrooms.

A soaking tub and glass shower await in the spa-like primary bath.

"Panoramic ocean and mountain views can be seen in almost every room in the house," notes the agent.

1460 Eagle Cliff Road, located on Bowen Island, British Columbia, is currently listed for $3,288,000 by Mary Lynn Machado of Macdonald Realty and Haneef Virani of Virani Real Estate Advisors.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

