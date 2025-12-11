Five Kitchens Where the Right Range Completely Transformed the Space

Kitchens are intensely personal spaces, where friends and family gather and meals are shared daily. The best ones tell the story of the people who live in and use the space. Whether it’s whimsical hand-painted tiles or the natural beauty of dark timber joinery and veined marble, every detail adds to that narrative. And at the heart of it all is the range cooker. Italian appliance brand ILVE has elevated this hard-working appliance into a sculptural centerpiece, handcrafted in Venice, Italy. Available in more than 200 colors and a wide selection of trims, ILVE’s ranges invite homeowners to design kitchens as distinctive as the lives lived within them.

For more than 60 years, ILVE has been combining artisanal manufacturing with precision engineering, merging timeless design with modern engineering.

Around the world, designers are using ILVE ranges as the anchor point for kitchens that balance timeless beauty and cutting-edge, contemporary performance. From the quirky charm of a Swedish farmhouse to an elegant kitchen in Ontario, these five kitchen projects prove that the kitchen’s most functional element can also be its most expressive. A Whimsical, Pastel-Hued Kitchen by Kvänum

This pastel-hued kitchen by Kvänum takes inspiration from the Art Deco era and features the ILVE Majestic II 48" Induction Range in white with chrome trim. The range features eight black brass gas burners and a griddle with non-stick nanotechnological coating.

In this Swedish farmhouse kitchen, Kvänum reinterprets the romantic curves and botanical motifs of Art Nouveau with a contemporary sensibility—complete with hand-painted tiles featuring a whimsical fish motif by British artisan Douglas Watson Studio. Cabinets in the brand’s Cumulus and Rain colors are paired with Carrara marble worktops, oak joinery with brass hardware, and a painted pine floor. At its center sits an ILVE Majestic range in white that echoes the marble and glossy tile that surrounds it. The range’s classic lines and enamelled finish bring a sense of weight to the kitchen that offsets the delicacy of the palette, while the polished brass details of the range tie seamlessly into the cabinetry hardware, creating a dynamic rhythm of metal detailing.

A Monochrome Kitchen by Jessica Rae Wharram

The ILVE Nostalgie II 48" Dual Fuel Range in glossy black with brass trim is key to achieving the design vision. "Every appliance and plumbing element was reconfigured to optimize movement and usability," explains Wharram. "This deliberate reorganization eliminates the tendency for activity to cluster in a single area, ensuring that the entire kitchen functions harmoniously—and at the heart of it all stands the range."

The Oak & Noir kitchen by Jessica Rae Wharram in southwestern Ontario, Canada, is a masterclass in balancing heritage inspiration and modern style. "Although the entire residence underwent a full renovation, the design pays homage to the home’s heritage and cultural roots," explains Wharram. "Now entering its second generation as a cherished family property, it was important that the renovation continue the home’s legacy." To achieve this, open shelving has been used in place of upper cabinets and a checkerboard floor in veined matte stone gives the space a lived-in charm. At its center, the glossy black ILVE Nostalgie II range with brass trim anchors the open-plan layout and offers a sense of visual weight that grounds the lighter elements of the fit-out.

The brass details of the ILVE range are echoed in the brass hardware and tapware. Above the range, a timber-clad extractor offers a soft juxtaposition to the black cabinetry and marble splashback and countertops.

A Rustic-Luxe Kitchen by Kelsey Leigh Design Co.

The ILVE Majestic II 60" Dual Fuel Range in burgundy with burnished trim adds depth and drama to the kitchen, picking up on the warm tones of the two-tone millwork. Other appliances have been hidden behind timber panels so that they seamlessly blend into and sit flush with the cabinetry.

In Edmond, Oklahoma, designer Kelsey Leigh crafted a bold expression of rustic modern luxury for her own family kitchen. Calacatta Viola marble countertops with rich purple veining sets a dramatic foundation, balanced by two-tone cabinetry in dark alder and pale white oak. A deep burgundy ILVE Majestic II range with bronze hardware emphasizes the warm tones of the timber joinery, while its sculptural, handcrafted form nods to the home’s European influences. "One of the earliest decisions made during the planning phase was the ILVE range with bronze hardware," recalls Leigh. "Opting for the 60-inch version with double ovens was a must since I love to cook. Embracing the boldness of red turned out to be a decision that added vibrancy and character to the kitchen, especially when paired with the Calacatta Viola marble."

To maximize window area and natural light in the kitchen, Leigh installed two downdrafts behind the ILVE range. These discreetly rise up when needed to provide ventilation.

A Contemporary Take on an English Country Kitchen by Modern Nest

ILVE Nostalgie II 60" Dual Fuel Range in antique white with brass trim

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Paradise Valley, Arizona, the English Country Home by Modern Nest captures the essence of timeless European design—an ethos shared by ILVE. Throughout the home, reclaimed limestone, marble, and bespoke cabinetry bring depth and a rich patina to the new build, lending it a lived-in warmth. This approach of artfully layered materiality is fully realized in the kitchen, where an ILVE Nostalgie II range in antique white with brass trim sits alongside elegant white joinery, rustic timber cabinetry, and a marble backsplash. Brass accents echo throughout the space, creating a subtle rhythm of hardware, lighting, and appliance detailing. The result? The beauty of a rural estate reimagined for modern life.

The Antique White finish and brass trim of the ILVE range is mirrored in the cabinetry, creating visual cohesion.

A Crown Jewel Kitchen by Applecore Homes

The ILVE Majestic II 48" Dual Fuel Range in emerald green with brass trim was the starting point for the design vision of this seven-bedroom home in Texas.