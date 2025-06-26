SubscribeSign In
For $4M, You Can Buy an Entire Island in Finland

The off-grid getaway includes a wood-and-glass main house and guesthouse, geothermal and desalination systems, and the requisite sauna.

Location: Remmarholmen, Kirkkonummi, Uusimaa, 02480, Finland

Price: $4,005,108

Year Built: 2012

Architect: Joanna Maury

Footprint: 2,475 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 4.98 Acres

From the Agent: "The sun glitters over the open sea, coastal cliffs, and small archipelago pines. This is the island of Remmarholmen, located outside Porkkala. The island’s buildings are designed by architect Joanna Maury; the main house, the guesthouse, and the sauna all have an atmosphere that lends itself to being close to nature, with wonderful little details. The materials used for the interiors—including granite, glass, oak, pine, and rusted Cor-Ten steel—increase the feeling of calm, and the presence of nature. The passage from one building to another is made easy with wooden paths made of durable Siberian larch. The large terraces around the buildings offer quiet places regardless of wind direction. Total peace, horizon, time, and space for your own thoughts—Remmarholmen offers all of this, only five minutes away from the mainland."

The home utilizes geothermal energy, and it has a drinking water desalination system.

The interiors are clad in oak and pine.

The main house, the guesthouse, the sauna, and the ocean are all connected by Siberian larch paths.

Remmarholmen, Kirkkonummi in Uusimaa, Finland, is currently listed for $4,005,108 by Tea Käyhkö of Snellman Sotheby's International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

