For $4M, You Can Buy an Entire Island in Finland

From the Agent: "The sun glitters over the open sea, coastal cliffs, and small archipelago pines. This is the island of Remmarholmen, located outside Porkkala. The island’s buildings are designed by architect Joanna Maury; the main house, the guesthouse, and the sauna all have an atmosphere that lends itself to being close to nature, with wonderful little details. The materials used for the interiors—including granite, glass, oak, pine, and rusted Cor-Ten steel—increase the feeling of calm, and the presence of nature. The passage from one building to another is made easy with wooden paths made of durable Siberian larch. The large terraces around the buildings offer quiet places regardless of wind direction. Total peace, horizon, time, and space for your own thoughts—Remmarholmen offers all of this, only five minutes away from the mainland."