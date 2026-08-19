For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca

Footprint: 6,361 Square Feet (5 Beds, 6 Baths)

Lot Size: 3.5 Acres

From the Listing: "From a pedal bin to architectural vacation homes, Danish design brand Vipp continues expanding its universe with the launch of Finca Selva, Mallorca—the second property in the Vipp Residences portfolio. Located in the tranquil village of Selva at the foot of Mallorca’s UNESCO-protected Serra de Tramuntana mountains, Finca Selva combines traditional Balearic architecture with Vipp’s Scandinavian interior universe. Designed by local architectural studio AP3+, the 6,361-square-foot villa is crafted using traditional Mallorcan building techniques and local stone, balancing rustic warmth with contemporary simplicity. Bathed in light and surrounded by over three and a half acres of private land, the residence features five bedrooms, expansive terraces, landscaped gardens, a saltwater pool, and sweeping views stretching from the mountains to the Bay of Alcúdia. Inside, wood-beamed ceilings, tactile natural materials, and carefully curated interiors create a calm and immersive atmosphere rooted in both Mediterranean and Nordic traditions. The property is offered through a 1/12 ownership model, allowing owners to enjoy the experience of a fully serviced architectural retreat at a fraction of the cost and hassle associated with traditional second-home ownership. Owners of a Vipp Residence also gain privileged access to the wider Vipp ecosystem, including benefits and preferred access to Vipp Guesthouses across the globe—from Upstate New York and Lofoten to Mexico and Tasmania. Finca Selva launches May 12, with owner access beginning July 2026."