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For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in MallorcaView 14 Photos

For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca

The Danish design brand’s second property offering is available through a co-ownership model with 12 shares available.
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Location: Mallorca, Spain

Price: €495,000 (approximately $577,598 USD)

Architect: AP3+

Footprint: 6,361 Square Feet (5 Beds, 6 Baths)

Lot Size: 3.5 Acres

From the Listing: "From a pedal bin to architectural vacation homes, Danish design brand Vipp continues expanding its universe with the launch of Finca Selva, Mallorca—the second property in the Vipp Residences portfolio. Located in the tranquil village of Selva at the foot of Mallorca’s UNESCO-protected Serra de Tramuntana mountains, Finca Selva combines traditional Balearic architecture with Vipp’s Scandinavian interior universe. Designed by local architectural studio AP3+, the 6,361-square-foot villa is crafted using traditional Mallorcan building techniques and local stone, balancing rustic warmth with contemporary simplicity. Bathed in light and surrounded by over three and a half acres of private land, the residence features five bedrooms, expansive terraces, landscaped gardens, a saltwater pool, and sweeping views stretching from the mountains to the Bay of Alcúdia. Inside, wood-beamed ceilings, tactile natural materials, and carefully curated interiors create a calm and immersive atmosphere rooted in both Mediterranean and Nordic traditions. The property is offered through a 1/12 ownership model, allowing owners to enjoy the experience of a fully serviced architectural retreat at a fraction of the cost and hassle associated with traditional second-home ownership. Owners of a Vipp Residence also gain privileged access to the wider Vipp ecosystem, including benefits and preferred access to Vipp Guesthouses across the globe—from Upstate New York and Lofoten to Mexico and Tasmania. Finca Selva launches May 12, with owner access beginning July 2026."

The grounds feature a saltwater pool, multiple landscaped gardens, and various private terraces.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The grounds feature a saltwater pool, multiple landscaped gardens, and various private terraces.  

The thick masonry walls are made of stone sourced from a local quarry.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The thick masonry walls are made of stone sourced from a local quarry.  

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For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 3 of 14 -
The aluminum shutters painted with a faint olive hue are reminiscent of a farmhouse.&nbsp;

The aluminum shutters painted with a faint olive hue are reminiscent of a farmhouse. 

For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 5 of 14 -
For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 6 of 14 -
The metal V4 Kitchen island is by Vipp.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The metal V4 Kitchen island is by Vipp.  

For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 8 of 14 -
For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 9 of 14 -
For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 10 of 14 -
The property, which includes a five-bedroom villa and a separate guesthouse, can sleep up to 10 people comfortably.

The property, which includes a five-bedroom villa and a separate guesthouse, can sleep up to 10 people comfortably.

For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 12 of 14 -
For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 13 of 14 -
For €495K, You Can Co-Own a New Vipp Villa in Mallorca - Photo 14 of 14 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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