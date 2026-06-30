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In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century Estate Tied to the Underground Railroad Seeks $595KView 15 Photos

In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century Estate Tied to the Underground Railroad Seeks $595K

Built circa 1791, the File Farm is steeped in local lore, and its original structure is remarkably well preserved.
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Location: 1569 Hoosick Road, Troy, New York 

Price: $595,000

Year Built: Circa 1791

Footprint: 3,444 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 18.8 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to The File Farm, known locally as the White House, a circa-1791 Greek Revival residence set on nearly 19 pastoral acres along Hoosick Road in Brunswick. From the moment you arrive, the home’s architectural presence is undeniable. Classic columns and a grand curved central staircase set the tone, while original moldings, neoclassical woodwork, exposed beams, brickwork, and a herringbone brick floor in the lower level offer a tangible connection to its 18th-century origins. An interior renovation introduced central air conditioning, fully updated plumbing, refinished hardwood floors, and marble bathrooms. A separately zoned unfinished apartment, with electrical already in place, offers flexibility as a guest suite, in-law space, income-producing rental, or future fourth bedroom folded back into the main house. Outside, a three-bay garage connects to the home via a covered walkway, and an original carriage barn adds further utility for collectors, hobbyists, or those seeking a live/work configuration. A rare blend of architectural integrity, land, and lifestyle, the File Farm offers both a connection to the past and a canvas for the future."

The File Farm’s landscaping has been updated to reflect the original character of the property.&nbsp;

The File Farm’s landscaping has been updated to reflect the original character of the property. 

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In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century Estate Tied to the Underground Railroad Seeks $595K - Photo 3 of 15 -
Local archives suggest the property and its unfinished lower level may have served as a waypoint on the Underground Railroad.

Local archives suggest the property and its unfinished lower level may have served as a waypoint on the Underground Railroad.

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In the living room, the original windows have been replaced with French doors that open to a stone terrace.&nbsp;

In the living room, the original windows have been replaced with French doors that open to a stone terrace. 

The kitchen has been updated and extended to include a breakfast room.&nbsp;

The kitchen has been updated and extended to include a breakfast room. 

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In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century Estate Tied to the Underground Railroad Seeks $595K - Photo 12 of 15 -
The historical property takes its name—the File Farm—from John Melchior File, who once owned the plot and fought in the Battle of Saratoga.&nbsp;

The historical property takes its name—the File Farm—from John Melchior File, who once owned the plot and fought in the Battle of Saratoga. 

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In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century Estate Tied to the Underground Railroad Seeks $595K - Photo 15 of 15 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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