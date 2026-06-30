In Upstate New York, an 18th-Century Estate Tied to the Underground Railroad Seeks $595K
Location: 1569 Hoosick Road, Troy, New York
Price: $595,000
Year Built: Circa 1791
Footprint: 3,444 Square Feet (3 Beds, 2.5 Baths)
Lot Size: 18.8 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to The File Farm, known locally as the White House, a circa-1791 Greek Revival residence set on nearly 19 pastoral acres along Hoosick Road in Brunswick. From the moment you arrive, the home’s architectural presence is undeniable. Classic columns and a grand curved central staircase set the tone, while original moldings, neoclassical woodwork, exposed beams, brickwork, and a herringbone brick floor in the lower level offer a tangible connection to its 18th-century origins. An interior renovation introduced central air conditioning, fully updated plumbing, refinished hardwood floors, and marble bathrooms. A separately zoned unfinished apartment, with electrical already in place, offers flexibility as a guest suite, in-law space, income-producing rental, or future fourth bedroom folded back into the main house. Outside, a three-bay garage connects to the home via a covered walkway, and an original carriage barn adds further utility for collectors, hobbyists, or those seeking a live/work configuration. A rare blend of architectural integrity, land, and lifestyle, the File Farm offers both a connection to the past and a canvas for the future."
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1569 Hoosick Road in Troy, New York, is currently listed for $595,000 by Anthony D'Argenzio at This Old Hudson.
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