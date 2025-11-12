Looking for a New Rug or Even a Fabric Wall Piece? We’ve Got You Covered

With the reemergence of fiber craft in recent years, rugs and tapestries are not just seen as functional pieces but opportunities for adding artistic flair to the home. Independent designers have gotten wittier with their knits, using new fabrication technologies. Experimental tufting and knotting techniques transform simple wall hangings into fine art. Glass, wood, and metal are being threaded into designs. Wovens have become more expressive, more pictorial, and more conceptual. A number of American (or America-based) fiber artists continue to interpret the craft in unconventional ways.

Grid & Geometric

Crisp lines. Angular corners. Symmetrical shapes. There’s a timelessness to this versatile aesthetic that makes these floor coverings palatable for the home. But throw in a few off-kilter grids and color combinations and all of a sudden these rugs offer a bold and refreshing contrast to the muted furniture pieces surrounding them.