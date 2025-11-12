The Art World Is All Wrapped Up in Textiles Right Now

Woven Histories: Textiles and Modern Abstraction at The Museum of Modern Art (New York)

Incorporating approximately 150 objects, the Woven Histories exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art highlighted how techniques such as weaving, knitting, and braiding have long been linked to abstraction. The thematic show also revealed how fiber craft has been used across different creative disciplines, in the creation of everything from tapestry and apparel to basketmaking. The exhibition featured works by notable historical and contemporary talents, including Anni Albers, Sonia Delaunay, and Igshaan Adams. You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry at Dallas Contemporary (Dallas)

Curated by multifaceted writer Su Wu, the You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry group show at Dallas Contemporary brought together a range of hung textile works by 30 contemporary artists such as Diedrick Brackens, Jovencio de la Paz, and Christy Matson. The exhibition explored both the handicraft aspect of the medium—the physical labor and improvisation involved—and its conceptual dimension, the potential of woven forms depicting or suggesting different types of meaning. An Ecology of Quilts: The Natural History of American Textiles at the American Folk Art Museum (New York)

Taking an eco-critical perspective on the natural history of American textile production, the Ecology of Quilts exhibition at New York’s American Folk Art Museum (on view till March 1, 2026) is a comprehensive survey of the medium’s evolution throughout the country’s history. The show investigates the environmental and social implications of harvesting raw material, the nature of the American textile trade, and the technology involved. The thematic exhibition frames this exploration through the lens of quilt making, featuring nearly 30 diverse works from the 18th century through to the present day. Liz Collins: Motherlode at the RISD Museum (Providence)

On view at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Museum till January 11, 2026, Liz Collins: Motherlode is a retrospective that presents the full scope of the New York–based queer, feminist artist’s work in fiber. Having developed a career across fashion, fabric design, and fine art, the RISD alum is best known for her "bold abstract patterns and innovative use of material." Many of Collins’s works comment on social and cultural topics such as identity, gender, and ecology. — Top photo showing installation view of Liz Collins: Motherlode, on view July 19, 2025, through January 11, 2026, at the RISD Museum, is courtesy of RISD Museum.