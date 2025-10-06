You Can See Straight Through This Prefab Mountain Home Near São Paulo
Brazilian firm Arquipélago Arquitetos partners with architect Mariana Caires to create an elevated house out of glulam wood for a family with strong ties to the landscape.
Text by
Photos by
In the early 2000s, Pedro Logiodice’s family acquired a farm in the Bocaina region of Brazil. As they visited over the next two decades, the family built connections with the land, and with one another. "Over the past 25 years, this place has become profoundly meaningful to us," Pedro says of the area, which sits outside São Paulo. "It provided a connection to nature that balanced my life spent in São Paulo's vast urban environment, carrying me from childhood through adulthood."
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.