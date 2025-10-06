You Can See Straight Through This Prefab Mountain Home Near São Paulo

In the early 2000s, Pedro Logiodice’s family acquired a farm in the Bocaina region of Brazil. As they visited over the next two decades, the family built connections with the land, and with one another. "Over the past 25 years, this place has become profoundly meaningful to us," Pedro says of the area, which sits outside São Paulo. "It provided a connection to nature that balanced my life spent in São Paulo's vast urban environment, carrying me from childhood through adulthood."