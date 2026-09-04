Your Favorite Podcast Wants to Make You Feel at Home

I have to imagine I’m not the only person who has said to a friend, "We should start a podcast." I have a clear memory of having this conversation with a former roommate after one of our frequent evening debriefs, sitting on opposite sides of our gray, L-shaped sofa beneath a gallery wall, our legs tucked under blankets and kicked up on the water-stained West Elm storage coffee table sourced from Facebook Marketplace. If we had started a podcast (we didn’t), that table is probably where we would’ve set up microphones to casually record our ramblings. If there were enough people out there who wanted to listen (we’ll never know!), our setup would’ve likely eventually evolved to include at least one video camera. But we might not have felt the need to change our "studio" setting; today, the lived-in backdrop would’ve fit right in with the look of many of the most popular podcasts out there. As podcasts have swung from an audio-only medium to a video-centric one, with Youtube becoming the dominant platform for consumption, the lines between video podcasts ("vodcasts") and traditional television talk shows, late night, and cable newscasts have increasingly blurred. Professionally designed recording studios are now the norm; most new talk show podcasts launch with built-out sets, and ones that started before podcasting’s major pivot to video around 2020 have adjusted to meet the moment. At first, that just meant starting a Youtube channel with video recordings of podcast episodes, but since 2023 (upon close study), numerous major podcasters have unveiled full-on recording studio overhauls. And across categories, from pop culture "chat-casts" to expert interview and political commentary shows, those sets overwhelmingly pull from domestic aesthetics, whether they’re filmed in at-home studios or production headquarters. The central notion is that the most interesting, honest, and natural conversations happen between people in the comfort of their homes—and wouldn’t anybody want to be a fly on the wall for those?

Interwoven Studios and creative director Connor Brock designed the set for Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast before its first season. They updated it for the show’s second season (shown left) and for the third on Netflix. Interwoven and Brock also designed the studio for What We Said (top). The Dear Media podcast launched in 2018, added video in 2024, and debuted the new set at the end of that year. So True With Caleb Hearon started recording from a new, built-out studio when it was picked up by Wave Sports and Entertainment in late 2025 (right).

The nostalgic lounge When you start looking, there are some clear aesthetic categories that emerge. One of the most recognizable examples of a category I’ll call "the blast-from-the-past living room/lounge" is the wood-paneled backdrop of Therapuss, the talk show–style podcast from influencer/comedian Jake Shane that was among a slew of well-established titles licensed by Netflix in early 2026 (when the streamer ignited a race amongst major streaming services to add video podcasts to their platforms). Before the show’s first season in 2024, Shane and his team approached Los Angeles production services company Interwoven Studios and creative director Connor Brock to design the set, and asked for something along the lines of a "midcentury-modern-inspired therapist’s office," Brock says. They built a distinctly of the internet-era vision of a 1960s den—er, shrink’s office—in the guesthouse behind Shane’s L.A. home. In one episode, Shane and Charli XCX kick up their feet on blue velvet lounges, the framed faux certificates behind them reminding of Shane’s position in "the proverbial therapist’s chair," while the TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR bumper sticker propped on a bookshelf gestures that he, like the audience, is ultimately just a pop culture stan. Interwoven cofounder Chance Horky says Shane’s team made "a purposeful investment" in the look of the set as Therapuss took off in its second season, though he declined to discuss numbers. In came a stick-on stone accent wall, patterned rug, and Eamesesque wood-and-leather sofas to add visual texture; out went the Eras Tour sticker and the wood-and-brass bar cart. In the third (exclusive-to-Netflix) season, the framed certificates are the main signifiers that we’re not just in the warm-but-spotless living room of a chronically online person who spends a sufficient chunk of their income on taste-signaling home decor. A-list guests like Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner lean into the brown velvet couch and talk to Shane like he’s a friend (indeed, he runs in the same circles as many of his superfamous guests). The environment is shiny enough for fully styled and glammed celebrities to not feel totally out of place in (hello, chrome accents!), but still within-reach for the pop culture devotee watching through the screen to project themselves into.

Some living room-like podcast sets lean into similarly stylized nostalgia for past eras that the hosts and audience actually know firsthand. The set where Arizona-born influencers Jaci Marie Smith and Chelsey Jade Curtis film their lifestyle podcast What We Said—also designed by Brock with Interwoven—could easily be the childhood bedroom of a wealthy New Englander whose empty-nester parents took the space and repurposed it as a reading corner, leaving the baby-pink-and-blue wallpaper and the bulletin board with Polaroids and Post-Its but making space for their World Atlas collection. Brock says the duo’s team gave them a mood board to illustrate the aesthetic they wanted, which he describes as "like, Northeastern rich girl from the Nineties." When the podcasters talk through relationship red flags and "unhinged wellness habits" or stories about wedding drama and accidental texts on chintz-style upholstered chairs, we’re supposed to feel like we’re watching two hometown besties-cum-sorority sisters locking in on a gossip session, and lucky you, you got the invite. By contrast, comedian Caleb Hearon’s So True got a new set last year that could be a believable pop-up for an Urban Outfitters collab with the children’s book classic, Goodnight Moon. The aesthetics—a green-tiled fireplace with colorful camp pennant flags, and a wall-mounted cord landline—help suggest the tone: We’re in a space that might remind millennials of ones they played and learned in as children, so expect conversations that bounce between silly, intellectual, and earnest.



In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele launched in 2024 under Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network with a Y2K-inspired bedroom set where he films the podcast from his home (left). Influencer Becca Moore also started her For the Girls podcast in 2024 and by the end of that year started recording episodes from a professionally designed at-home studio (right).

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The Y2K bedroom Unsurprising to anyone who’s had even one eye open to what the kids have been into over the past few years, the Y2K bedroom is a more specific subset of the nostalgic podcast set that’s a go-to backdrop for a certain type of zillennial chat-cast. In Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams, the influencer/comedian curls up on an unmade bed dense with fuzzy pillows and plushies with Gen Z favorites like Emma Chamberlain, who lean against a wall plastered with cutouts from their own magazine spreads alongside Taylor Swift album covers (clearly a quick signifier of 21st-century fan culture) and flyers for canons of early-aughts media like Lizzie McGuire. The hyperstylized slumber party aesthetic begets a manufactured atmosphere of familiarity where Thiele can ask Kendall Jenner, for example, to address internet rumors about her sexuality in a way that Jimmy Fallon could never in a more late-night talk show setting. Remember, this is a sleepover where personal lore is shared—not a traditional media interview. The set of influencer Becca Moore’s For the Girls (a double entendre for the intended demographic of her podcast, and also her romantic interests) also borrows from the decorative hallmarks of the era. Moore talks directly to the camera about her own dating stories and interviews other queer influencers on a pink Togo-style sofa with a cheetah print blanket and throw pillows. Behind her, there’s a bulletin board with butterfly clips, a Clamshell Macbook, a bedazzled desk chair, and baby-pink walls strewn with cutouts of 2000s pop girl icons like Britney Spears, and queer canon media moments like the iconic Megan Fox lighter shot in Jennifer’s Body.

If the Y2K bedroom podcast studio looks more believably lived-in than "the blast-from-the-past living room/lounge," that’s on purpose. "It’s always towing the line that you see just enough of my mess to feel like we’re hanging out, but also I’m a content creator," explains Christine Tran, an assistant professor at Alberta University of the Arts whose research covers digital culture, domesticity, and the creator economy. "There’s still that professional sheen." As far as domestic spaces go, the bedroom is the one that most reliably signals intimacy, but Tran argues that it also carries a particularly gendered undertone. "Bedrooms have historically afforded women spaces of safety and networking," she says. "Scholars have looked at the bedroom as a rehearsal room for the type of femininities and social-emotional labor that girls are expected to perform outside the home." Youth culture theorists Angela McRobbie and Jenny Garber introduced the concept of "bedroom culture" in a late ’70s essay highlighting how teen girls of the time participated in subcultures in their private domestic spaces, and researchers have pointed to girls’ bedrooms as "sites of cultural production" since the ’90s and 2000s especially: of zines, of blogs, of fanfic, of mixtapes, of dances, and, eventually, of Youtube and TikTok vlogs and GRWMs. The Y2K bedroom set expresses an unabashed embrace of culture typically deemed feminine (and usually also vapid, for that reason); millennial viewers can recognize it from their own upbringings, and younger generations from depictions on-screen. The background mosaic says something about who the host is, and also who their followers are likely, too. But, Tran says: "It’s important to note that these backgrounds default to suburban, middle-class, white-coded, American-coded settings. And very idealized ones. I think these nostalgic responses, these middle-class fantasies are a way of harmonizing those class differences."

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper tapped the designer behind her L.A. mansion renovation to redo her podcast studio twice since 2023 (top). Khloé Kardashian launched her Dear Media podcast Khloé in Wonder Land in 2025; it records from a Calabasas studio (left). The at-home set where influencers (and friends to the Kardashians) Victoria Villarroel and Stas Karanikolaou record their Better Half podcast splits the difference between Cooper’s hyperfeminine backdrop and Kardashian’s luxe but minimal one (right).

The luxe living room Some sets actually lean into subtly emphasizing class differences. When podcasting queen Alex Cooper overhauled the set of her ultrapopular Call Her Daddy in her $500 million media company’s headquarters twice over the past few years, she tapped the same designer who helped renovate her L.A. mansion. The 2023 redesign gestured at "girly home library," but it could’ve just as easily been the waiting room of a Tia women’s health clinic, with its peachy velvet lounge chairs and light wood bookshelves styled with coffee table titles like Pussy Pedia and The Big Book of Chic. The current set is a fortified vision of that gendered "bookshelf wealth" look. Shelves are more casually stuffed with older-looking hardcovers and framed photos from Cooper’s personal life alongside aptly placed products from her reportedly-soon-to-shutter beverage brand. (After all, the home is the space where we’re most used to seeing influencers peddle products.) There are lots of overlaps with Cooper’s actual at-home podcast studio where she films solo episodes, but there, the wooden, paint-speckled bookshelf ladder and darker tones make us feel like we’re getting a more "off duty" version of Cooper. The more luxe, hyperfeminine palette of her HQ studio sends the ambient message that here is where the host is in Girl Boss mode. We’re not exactly meant to feel at home as we watch Cooper get famous people like Olivia Wilde to go on the record about her former relationship with Harry Styles, or Kim Kardashian to disclose whether she kissed Travis Barker before he married her older sister. We rely on Cooper for our access to these celebrities’ vulnerability. (With the faux-marble mantle, it’s almost like these are her "fireside chats"—what "My friends…" was to FDR, "What’s up Daddy Gang?" is to Cooper.) Khloé Kardashian launched Khloé in Wonder Land with a backdrop that makes a similar effort at "elevated but homey," though much more muted. The egg shell couch with perfectly positioned beige bouclé pillows and nude wall drapery gives the same monastic minimalism that her sister’s Hidden Hills McMansion turned into a ubiquitous Instagram-age aesthetic. (Her youngest sister’s close friends recently started a podcast with a set that sits somewhere between Cooper’s pink walls and animal print pillows and Kardashian’s colorless but expensive-looking backdrop.)

"Through these types of aesthetics, you’re signifying you’re the class of person that doesn’t need to care about cleaning up," says Tran. "Also you’re perhaps the class of person for whom these design decisions were outsourced by an interior designer who’s trained to pick the luxurious, but least offensive to particular sensibilities style." With the "luxe living room" podcast set, you’re not as much invited into the site where the rich and famous share their secrets as you’re given brief access. The markers of a "come sit on the couch, let’s talk" level of friendship are there, but the lighting is impeccable, lest you think these hosts aren’t aware that their celebrity depends on a performance of authenticity that keeps the audience parasocial and in awe of them. "People at that level know that overdisclosure can be career-dangerous, but also physically dangerous," Tran says. "The type of intimacies they perform have to be more quarantined and professionalized." Having a nondescript background, she points out, also makes continuity editing much easier. "If you need to crop out the middle of a conversation—‘Oh, I shouldn’t have said that’—there are less variables to account for," she adds, likening it to how Love Is Blind contestants drink from opaque cups so producers can piece together clips without having to account for hints of passing time.

The Pete Davidson Show, a Netflix original podcast, looks like it’s filmed in a home garage (right). 7pm in Brooklyn With Carmelo Anthony has recorded in the same Red Hook warehouse since it launched in 2023 with Wave Sports and Entertainment (left). The same studio was behind the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast (embedded below) until the hosts signed a $100 million deal to bring the show to Amazon’s Wondery in 2024.

The man cave Many of the biggest bros in podcasting record from sets that convey domestic milieus intended to be either relatable or aspirational, but above all: traditionally manly. New Heights, the sports and culture podcast from "football’s funniest family duo" Jason and Travis Kelce (who ranked among the top 10 highest-paid podcasters of 2026) is filmed like a Zoom call between the brothers’ at-home man caves. Since the podcast’s 2022 start, Jason’s backdrop in his actual family basement and TV den has evolved into his personal sports bro lair and podcast studio. Behind him, a Peloton with a resistance band hangs from the handle; there’s a worn-in recliner in front of a Garage Beer drinks fridge (the brewing company he and his brother partially own) near shelves with football helmets and visible storage. This is a celebrated former footballer, sure, but also a normal dad and dude just like all the others whose hobbies have been sequestered to dim downstairs quarters. On the other end of the call, the dark wooden built-ins behind Travis, styled with NFL trophies and neat piles of design books, bridge the gap between low-brow bro and monied professional athlete.

Wave Sports and Entertainment also produces Kid Cudi’s Big Bro podcast, which started earlier this year.

Most "man cave" podcast sets rely on a smattering of background props to help build a picture of who the hosts are—or how they want their audiences to view them—but sometimes the selection is intentionally…regular. The set of manosphere-favorite podcast This Past Weekend with Theo Von, for example, "emphasizes an Everyman ethos by telegraphing a sort of anti-aesthetic aesthetic," as New York Times culture reporter Joe Coscarelli wrote in a 2025 story. (Coscarelli cohosts the Times’ Popcast music podcast with Jon Caramanica, who recently posted a photo of a De Sede couch to his Instagram Story hinting about an upcoming redesign of their own studio.) In Von’s Nashville studio, the former reality star interviews guests ranging from Timothée Chalamet to President Trump, a trauma expert, and a "young Amish male," according to one of the episode titles, in front of bookshelves on which political science and self-help books share space with Celsius product placements. The drapery backdrop is an oddly harsh shade of blue that clashes with a massive hanging American flag made from carved wood. The Pete Davidson Show, one of Netflix’s two initial original podcasts, relies heavily on the "I barely considered this" look of podcasts like Von’s. Vulture critic Nicholas Quah wrote in a review titled "Is That a Podcast or Just Cheap TV?" that the show’s debut episode "is assembled from the rough, requisite symbols of podcasting," with Davidson and his friend Machine Gun Kelly "sunk into plush, beat-up chairs vaguely facing each other, chatting and smoking cigarettes in a space that’s presented as Davidson’s garage, Benjamin Moore paint tubs doubling as an ashtray stand."

Friends Keep Secrets hosts Benny Blanco, Kristin Batalucco, and Dave Burd film an episode with Selena Gomez in Burd and Batalucco’s home.

The non-set set Despite their visual differences, these various podcast backdrops all share a common goal of communicating intimacy and authenticity to both the audience and the guests through a commodified domestic aesthetic. The more successful a podcast becomes, the less likely it is that the space we see on-screen actually serves that purpose in the host’s life, even if the studio is in the podcaster’s home. (Von’s earliest video podcasts from 2017, for example, were filmed in what looks like a real closet or corner of his living room.) To stand apart, some new podcasts are taking things a step further—which really means back to the early blueprint of content creation. Friends Keep Secrets, the almost Big Brother-style celebrity interview podcast from Benny Blanco, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), and Burd’s wife, Kristin Batalucco (produced by monk-turned-podcasting-mogul Jay Shetty’s new production company), is shot on cameras set up around Burd and Batalucco’s actual home. When the show launched earlier this year, Batalucco told the Hollywood Reporter: "This whole idea was more like, one, how do we make people, including ourselves, feel comfortable in a space where everybody’s used to letting their guard down? And then two, how do we invite people in, not just the guests, who are participants in this world, but how do we invite an audience in to feel that relaxed vibe?" In late August, Ina Garten kicked off her new Happy Hour podcast (that reportedly landed her a seven-figure Vox Media deal) where she’ll interview guests from the kitchen of her NYC apartment. In the Youtube trailer, the former Food Network star says to her husband: "It’s gonna be in our apartment. I didn’t tell you?"

Mel Robbins built out a Boston headquarters for her production company with a dedicated podcast studio for her namesake show in 2023 (bottom left). Armchair Expert cohosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman used to record from an improvised at-home studio; they started filming episodes in the current set (bottom right) sometime around the show’s 2024 transition to Wondery in an $80 million deal. Amy Poehler launched Good Hang, which records from her L.A. office, in 2025 (top left). Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett started recording his podcast from a spare bedroom in 2017; the current studio was professionally designed in 2023 (top right).

There doesn’t always seem to be a direct correlation between a show’s popularity and its set design. Actors/comedians Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett launched Smartless (another 2026 Golden Globes nominee) in 2020, and it’s remained audio-only but still consistently tops podcast charts. Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’s Las Culturistas started in 2016 and filmed out of a fairly sterile iHeartMedia studio since 2023. The podcast only very recently debuted a new set; it looks like a room a bicoastal guy in showbiz who frequents listening bars would prioritize in his New York apartment renovation as a place to unwind after long days on set. (In the first few minutes of their first episode with the set, Rogers says: "I would move in here.") The material and color palette overlaps with the fancy new studio Shetty’s hit mental health podcast On Purpose got for its recent move to Netflix, which reportedly cost around $500,000 to build out inside his roughly $8 million Hollywood Hills home. In place of a listening room, though, it looks like the entry to an exorbitantly priced members-only wellness clinic.