Everything You Need for a Chic Picnic Season

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

Are you stocked up for outdoor hang season? We may be deep into summer, but it’s not too late to up your picnic game. Here are some essentials for picnicking at the beach, a park, or in whatever outdoor space you have at home.

The grill

Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Grill The freedom to go anywhere, curiosity to explore, and ambition to bring big taste to any adventure. With your Go-Anywhere gas grill in the trunk and map in hand, there are no limits to the open road. Shop

Grilled food is one of my favorite things about summer. As an apartment-dweller with no backyard, I’ve depended on the hospitality of my outdoor space-having friends to fulfill my summer hot dog needs. I entered this summer determined to find a (propane!) grill I could take to the park and easily store in my apartment between uses. While I understand the enthusiasm bordering on fanaticism about charcoal grills, I don’t subscribe to it. Dealing with charcoal is annoying, time-consuming and messy! Sorry! I wanted a small propane grill that I could easily clean, store, and travel with and this little Weber grill checked all those boxes. It’s perfect for beach or park grilling but works great in a backyard or patio too if you don’t want to deal with a whole big grill setup.

We recently took it down to my family’s beach house where it got several consecutive days of use, easily handling grill staples like burgers, steak and assorted veggies. Cleanup was super easy, especially since we lined the bottom of the grill with foil. When you’re done, the grill’s legs fold up, locking the lid into place, and you can carry it away like a little toolbox. It’s extremely cute! The tools

The Tongs by Staff Brighten your kitchen with these sturdy multi-color tongs. One side has pink silicone grips, the other side has green silicone grips. Both sides have a golden stainless steel base and smiley faces eager to lend you a hand. Shop

You can’t grill without the proper tools and the most important tool (to me) is a solid pair of tongs. I grew up in a house with a full drawer dedicated to tongs. I love tongs of all sizes, shapes and colors, but the best one is the one that makes me smile because it has a little face on it. Readers of this column and my newsletter know I love Meet Your Staff, a home goods brand that puts little faces on boring household products like plungers and trash bags. Their tongs are great for all kinds of cooking and serving. Why not take them to your picnic?

Guzzini Pic Boll Original, functional, with bright colors, the Pic Boll is a re-edition of a famous piece of the 70's. This bowl contains all you need for a picnic: 2 containers, 1 tray, 6 plates, 6 soup plates, 6 fruit plates and 6 glasses. Shop

When your burgers are ready you’ll need something to eat them on. What comes to mind when you think "picnic basket?" You’re likely picturing a Wizard Of Oz-style wicker basket. I’m going to show you something better. There are a lot of picnic sets out there but no one has topped Guzzini’s "Pic Boll," a plastic globe that holds cups, plates, bowls for six people. The outer shell of the globe splits into two salad bowls. The Boll debuted in the ’70s, but Guzzini reissued it several times since with some updates (BPA-free plastic, for example). You can buy a new version from Guzzini or grab a vintage one on Etsy.

Hydroflask Cooler Tote Our large insulated food tote carries groceries, picnic lunches, cans and bottles—whatever you need to chill. Light, durable, and easy to clean, it’s super versatile. Use it as a lightweight soft cooler, a cooler tote bag and a reusable grocery bag. Shop

You’ll need a reliable not-bulky cooler to keep your drinks and perishables cold. I love this bright Hydroflask cooler tote because it does a great job at keeping things cold and it doesn’t take up a lot of space. It doubles as a great grocery bag, too! The blanket

Baggu Puffy Picnic Blanket in Sistine Tomato A quilted nylon picnic blanket with a velcro closure so you can roll it up and bring it anywhere. Machine washable. Open: 72”H x 54”W. Rolled: 6”H x 14”W x 6”D. The Puffy Blanket uses the Sistine Tomato print, a print from Collina Strada’s Resort 2020 “Radical Transparency” collection. Shop