Everything I Bought to Make My Boring Shower Feel Like a Spa
Over the last few months, I’ve been on a mission to transform my shower from "meh" to a relaxing spa-like experience. If you’re in the same boat and have a basic, boring shower setup, it’s time for an upgrade. And you don’t need to knock down walls or splurge on a bathroom remodel to have a luxe experience. From swapping out a tired old shower head for one that feels like standing under a waterfall, to adding thick, plush towels that make you feel like you’re wrapped in a cloud, it’s easy to up your shower game. Let’s dive into the details—because your bathroom deserves a little TLC, too.
A filtered shower head that works as good as it looks
The Sproos filtered shower head has been my biggest shower game-changer. I live in a hundred-year-old building and have long wanted a filtered shower head to protect my hair from whatever the hell is in those old pipes. I struggled to find affordable and attractive hand-held shower heads with filters. (Fixed shower heads are a dealbreaker for me. I prefer the flexibility of a handheld shower head, which helps with cleaning, dog bathing, and gives me more control of where the water goes, especially if I’m trying to avoid my hair.)
The Sproos shower head is handheld, comes in a bunch of colors (I went with yellow, obviously), and you can upgrade to the filtered model depending on your needs. I was worried that the filter would impact my water pressure, but it’s somehow even better than before. The "Cloudburst" spray setting feels like a nice scalp massage and quickly rinses product out of my hair.
A shower caddy for the pegboard-obsssesive
Quiet Town has played a major role in my bathroom for almost a decade. First, with their iconic tinted shower curtain, and again with their latest launch: a pegboard-style shower organizer. The Spot is an 18-inch circular organizer with a variety of storage accessories that you can arrange however you want. The package includes 5 accessories but if you need an extra shelf, hook, or whatever you can buy them individually. If you’re like me and catch up on all your podcasts while in the shower, this Spot accessory is the perfect size for your phone or bluetooth speaker. The easiest way to install the Spot is to hang it over your shower head and use the included adhesive pads to hold it in place. If you’re a real pro (and have the proper equipment) you can drill it into your wall.
Replace your towels!
When I’m done showering I only want one thing: the biggest, plushest towel on the planet. Onsen makes excellent towels, and while they’re known for waffle weave towels, their plush towels are my go-to during colder months. These towels are giant, even by bath sheet standards. They’re super thick and soft, and they’ll stay that way as long as you wash them correctly. Put that fabric softener down! The only downside is the limited colorway offering. If you want something bolder (or striped) Brooklinen’s super plush towels are a great option.
Some hooks and things
The only parts of my shower refresh that involved drilling were these mustard yellow hooks from Lostine. We installed two of them very close to the shower to keep bath towels within reach. Lostine’s hardware collection is beautiful. If you feel like doing more drilling, this toilet paper holder matches the hooks!
The final piece of my project was the bath mat. This Dusen Dusen weave-pattern bath mat joined my arsenal of bold and bright bath mats.
I recognize that not everyone is into cushy bath mats, and that’s where Dorai’s bath stone comes in. This bath mat alternative is made of super absorbent diatomaceous earth, which will suck up water so fast it feels like magic.
