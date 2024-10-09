Everything I Bought to Make My Boring Shower Feel Like a Spa

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

Over the last few months, I’ve been on a mission to transform my shower from "meh" to a relaxing spa-like experience. If you’re in the same boat and have a basic, boring shower setup, it’s time for an upgrade. And you don’t need to knock down walls or splurge on a bathroom remodel to have a luxe experience. From swapping out a tired old shower head for one that feels like standing under a waterfall, to adding thick, plush towels that make you feel like you’re wrapped in a cloud, it’s easy to up your shower game. Let’s dive into the details—because your bathroom deserves a little TLC, too. A filtered shower head that works as good as it looks

The Sproos filtered shower head has been my biggest shower game-changer. I live in a hundred-year-old building and have long wanted a filtered shower head to protect my hair from whatever the hell is in those old pipes. I struggled to find affordable and attractive hand-held shower heads with filters. (Fixed shower heads are a dealbreaker for me. I prefer the flexibility of a handheld shower head, which helps with cleaning, dog bathing, and gives me more control of where the water goes, especially if I’m trying to avoid my hair.)

The Sproos The sproos! filter is uniquely engineered to eliminate chlorine, heavy metals and large sediments from water in a sleek, lightweight design that easily installs beside your hand shower. Forget clunky filters and cumbersome contraptions. Shop

The Sproos shower head is handheld, comes in a bunch of colors (I went with yellow, obviously), and you can upgrade to the filtered model depending on your needs. I was worried that the filter would impact my water pressure, but it’s somehow even better than before. The "Cloudburst" spray setting feels like a nice scalp massage and quickly rinses product out of my hair. A shower caddy for the pegboard-obsssesive

The Spot Introducing The Spot, a modular shower organizer that hangs over your shower head or mounts to the wall. Everything about The Spot can be customized just for you: The strap-length is adjustable, the storage accessories move around, you can even add things on, depending on what you need. Shop

Quiet Town has played a major role in my bathroom for almost a decade. First, with their iconic tinted shower curtain, and again with their latest launch: a pegboard-style shower organizer. The Spot is an 18-inch circular organizer with a variety of storage accessories that you can arrange however you want. The package includes 5 accessories but if you need an extra shelf, hook, or whatever you can buy them individually. If you’re like me and catch up on all your podcasts while in the shower, this Spot accessory is the perfect size for your phone or bluetooth speaker. The easiest way to install the Spot is to hang it over your shower head and use the included adhesive pads to hold it in place. If you’re a real pro (and have the proper equipment) you can drill it into your wall.

Single Bottle Basket Your “everything” shower requiring more real estate? All good, there’s a spot for that! Add a single basket (or two) to house deep conditioners, scalp exfoliators….whatever is required. Made from bent aluminum and powder-coated for three color options. Shop

Replace your towels!

Onsen Bath Bundle Huckberry A soft, plush towel that improves on a towel’s two main jobs: drying your body and drying itself. With an oversized waffle weave made with long-staple cotton, drying off with the Onsen Towel is like experiencing the type of softness hotel towels can only dream of. When you combine that with the... Shop

Onsen Plush Bath Sheet Set Wrap up in our Wovey collection with our new Plush Towel that brings 5-star hotel-level luxury to your daily routine. Made in Turkey of the softest Aegean cotton, our ultra-fluffy Plush Towels bring you a luxurious post-shower experience, surrounding you in cozy comfort. Shop

When I’m done showering I only want one thing: the biggest, plushest towel on the planet. Onsen makes excellent towels, and while they’re known for waffle weave towels, their plush towels are my go-to during colder months. These towels are giant, even by bath sheet standards. They’re super thick and soft, and they’ll stay that way as long as you wash them correctly. Put that fabric softener down! The only downside is the limited colorway offering. If you want something bolder (or striped) Brooklinen’s super plush towels are a great option.



Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Our bestselling towel weave, Super-Plush is ridiculously soft and luxurious, perfect for turning your bathroom into your dream spa. These towels have a substantial 820 GSM and durable z-twist construction. Comes in a set of two. Shop

Some hooks and things

Lostine Roland Hook The Roland Hooks are made with powder coated steel and while incredibly sturdy, the gentle round edge makes it safe to hang delicate garments. Sold individually. Available in 3 sizes and 5 colors and includes a brass screw for easy installation. Shop

Lostine Roland Toilet Paper Holder The Roland Toilet Paper Holder is a smaller version of the Roland Paper Towel Holder. Made of a single piece of brass and a clean maple dowel it has a simple design perfect for a variety of decors. Two screws are included for installation. Shop

The only parts of my shower refresh that involved drilling were these mustard yellow hooks from Lostine. We installed two of them very close to the shower to keep bath towels within reach. Lostine’s hardware collection is beautiful. If you feel like doing more drilling, this toilet paper holder matches the hooks!

Dusen Dusen Weave Bathmat 100% cotton terry. Bathmat 900 GSM. Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified (no harmful chemicals were used during its production). Made in Portugal. 35"x20" Shop

The final piece of my project was the bath mat. This Dusen Dusen weave-pattern bath mat joined my arsenal of bold and bright bath mats.

Dorai Bath Stone Mat Our chic stone bath mat dries instantly under your feet! Created with diatomaceous earth, the ceramic-like material feels like a natural stone. Shop