Everything I Bought to Make My Bed Feel Like a Cloud

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. Not to brag, but I changed my life at the start of the new year without shifting any of my habits: I got a bigger bed. That purchase set off a domino effect of upgrades, and I became obsessed with creating the softest, cloud-like bed ever. Here’s how I did it. It starts with a frame

When my boyfriend and I upgraded to a king size mattress, we swapped out our classic Thuma frame for their newly released essential bed. I tend to gravitate towards lighter, natural wood tones but we decided on the walnut color. Though I was initially hesitant about the walnut because I hadn’t seen it in person, it looks really great in our space. Our old frame had a headboard and was a bit taller, which, combined with the height of our mattress, often made us feel like we were on a pedestal. The new frame is much lower to the ground, which makes it feel more cozy. Like all Thuma products, the essential bed requires no tools to assemble. We actually spent more time breaking down the cardboard boxes the frame shipped in than we did actually building it! The fluffiest duvet

Our next upgrade was a new down comforter that fit the larger bed. This was supposed to be a quick, simple purchase since I loved my super fluffy queen-sized duvet insert from IKEA. Some would even say I was emotionally attached to it. It was the "extra warm" Fjaellhavre insert, which is now rudely only available in Canada! No matter what you might hear, I had a very normal reaction to this bad news and did not spiral at all. After briefly considering roping in my one Canadian friend into a complicated shipping situation, I settled for the U.S. version, which is still pretty fluffy. Both versions are gusseted, which gives the comforter a box-like structure, making it feel extra thick and cloud-like. If you’re doing your own duvet research and want something extra fluffy, make sure you look for that! New threads

For me, silk pillowcases are non-negotiable. Slip makes very popular and high quality silk pillowcases but Quince will give you the most bang for your buck. The silk used for Quince’s pillowcases is the same weight as Slip’s at roughly half the price. If you treat these well (wash in a laundry bag, hang dry) they will last you a very long time.

Inspired by our new walnut bed frame, I decided to try out darker sheets, too. I was briefly consumed with the idea of cashmere sheets. What’s softer and more cloud-like than cashmere? Eventually, I decided against it. Between having to air dry and eventually de-pill them, they’re too high maintenance for me! Quince’s linen and cotton sheets have been my go-to because they’re great year-round. I hemmed and hawed for days before finally landing on the clay colorway. It looks even better in person, especially when it’s peeking out from underneath our super soft muslin duvet cover from H&M. Cozy floors

