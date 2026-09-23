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Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1MView 30 Photos

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M

Set within The Acres, the cooperative community the architect planned in 1947, the concrete Usonian home has been restored from top to bottom.
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Location: 11090 Hawthorne Drive, Galesburg, Michigan

Price: $2,100,000

Year Built: 1953

Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright

Restoration Date: 2018

Restoration Designers: Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt

Footprint: 2,500 square feet (3 beds, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 2 acres

From the Agent: "Opportunities to acquire a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright are rare. Opportunities to acquire one as intact and beautifully situated as the Eppstein House are rarer still.

Designed by Wright and completed in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the house is a remarkably preserved expression of his Usonian vision. Set in Galesburg, Michigan, the three-bedroom, two-bath residence occupies a wooded two-acre site within Galesburg Country Homes—better known as The Acres, the cooperative community Wright planned in 1947.

Spanning approximately 2,500 square feet, the house unfolds as a long, low composition of handmade concrete block, mahogany, glass, and Cherokee Red concrete floors. Its linear plan organizes the principal living spaces and bedroom wing along a central gallery, while walls of glass and three terraces dissolve the boundary between architecture and landscape.

At its heart, the main living and dining area gathers around a dramatic full-height fireplace and opens through 10-foot-tall windows to the surrounding woods. A second living space, originally conceived as a general-purpose room, anchors the opposite end of the plan. Throughout the house, original built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, Wright-designed furniture, perforated concrete blocks, mahogany millwork, and distinctive concrete floors preserve an atmosphere that could belong to no other architect.

Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt undertook an extensive restoration of the property with the goal of preserving Wright’s architecture while adapting the house to contemporary life. The work included restoration of the mahogany woodwork, windows and doors, concrete block, and interior finishes, together with a new roof, plumbing, electrical systems, heating, and cooling.

The Eppstein House is one of only four Frank Lloyd Wright–designed residences ultimately constructed at The Acres. Wright envisioned the development as a cooperative Usonian community, with individual homesites surrounded by shared natural land. More than seven decades later, several Wright houses remain together within the landscape he imagined for them.

Now offered for $2.1 million, the Eppstein House represents the opportunity not simply to own an exceptional midcentury house, but to live inside an important work of American architecture. For those who wish to continue sharing it with Wright enthusiasts, the house also operates as a successful Airbnb. The HOA bylaws allow for the construction of a garage, workshop, or shed, in Usonian style."

Dwell previously featured the Eppstein House when it was listed alongside another Frank Lloyd Wright home in 2023. 

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Eppstein House for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein as part of The Acres, a cooperative community outside Galesburg, Michigan. According to the realtor, it is the only fully Usonian development in the world.&nbsp;

Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Eppstein House for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein as part of The Acres, a cooperative community outside Galesburg, Michigan. According to the realtor, it is the only fully Usonian development in the world. 

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M - Photo 2 of 29 -

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Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M - Photo 3 of 29 -
The roughly 2,500-square-foot house stretches out with a low, linear plan. The main living spaces and bedroom wing are organized along a central gallery.&nbsp;

The roughly 2,500-square-foot house stretches out with a low, linear plan. The main living spaces and bedroom wing are organized along a central gallery. 

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Ten-foot-tall windows line the living room, bringing in views of the surrounding woods.&nbsp;

Ten-foot-tall windows line the living room, bringing in views of the surrounding woods. 

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A full-height block fireplace defines the entry, living room, and dining space.&nbsp;

A full-height block fireplace defines the entry, living room, and dining space. 

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Original elements remain throughout the house, including built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, perforated concrete blocks, mahogany millwork, and Wright-designed furniture.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Original elements remain throughout the house, including built-ins, cabinetry, light fixtures, perforated concrete blocks, mahogany millwork, and Wright-designed furniture.  

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The Eppsteins asked Wright to enlarge the kitchen from his original plan and add both a window and a desk.&nbsp;

The Eppsteins asked Wright to enlarge the kitchen from his original plan and add both a window and a desk. 

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The three-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a wooded, two-acre site within The Acres, where Wright conceived individual homesites surrounded by shared open land.&nbsp;

The three-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a wooded, two-acre site within The Acres, where Wright conceived individual homesites surrounded by shared open land. 

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Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt kept Wright’s floor plan intact while&nbsp;repairing original materials where possible and matching details&nbsp;(including door hardware and window framing) to the original design.&nbsp;

Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt kept Wright’s floor plan intact while repairing original materials where possible and matching details (including door hardware and window framing) to the original design. 

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M - Photo 17 of 29 -
The material palette includes handmade concrete block, mahogany, glass, and distinctive Cherokee Red concrete floors.&nbsp;

The material palette includes handmade concrete block, mahogany, glass, and distinctive Cherokee Red concrete floors. 

At the opposite end of the plan, a second living space originally designed as a general-purpose room is raised a few steps above the adjoining spaces.&nbsp;

At the opposite end of the plan, a second living space originally designed as a general-purpose room is raised a few steps above the adjoining spaces. 

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The living area opens onto one of the home’s three terraces.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The living area opens onto one of the home’s three terraces.  

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The restoration also updated the home’s plumbing, electrical, heating, and cooling.&nbsp;

The restoration also updated the home’s plumbing, electrical, heating, and cooling. 

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M - Photo 24 of 29 -
Deteriorated concrete blocks were repaired and treated with a protective liquid developed specifically for the house by Sherwin-Williams.&nbsp;

Deteriorated concrete blocks were repaired and treated with a protective liquid developed specifically for the house by Sherwin-Williams. 

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The house currently operates as an Airbnb, offering visitors the chance to stay overnight in a Frank Lloyd Wright–designed home.&nbsp;

The house currently operates as an Airbnb, offering visitors the chance to stay overnight in a Frank Lloyd Wright–designed home. 

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House Just Hit the Market in Michigan for $2.1M - Photo 28 of 29 -
Wright originally planned 21 homes on circular lots across the rural cooperative, whose founders included scientists from the Upjohn Company. In the end, the Eppstein House is one of only four Frank Lloyd Wright–designed residences ultimately built there.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Wright originally planned 21 homes on circular lots across the rural cooperative, whose founders included scientists from the Upjohn Company. In the end, the Eppstein House is one of only four Frank Lloyd Wright–designed residences ultimately built there.  

11090 Hawthorne Drive in Galesburg, Michigan, is currently listed for $2,100,000 by Dylan Tent of Signature Sotheby’s International Realty. 

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