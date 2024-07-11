This Grill Lets You Spend More Time With Your Guests—and Less Time Cooking
The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but when summer arrives, it’s all about patio season and firing up the grill.
It’s a must-have for any well-appointed outdoor space, and Monument Grills’ new Denali Series rolled out just in time to help you entertain and feed your guests with ease.
No more missing out on mingling with friends while tending to dinner: The Denali 605 Pro keeps al fresco life simple, as it should be, with a sleek stainless steel profile and smart, hands-free technology that lets you monitor the grill’s temperature from your smartphone or tablet from up to 65 feet away. If you do want to keep a closer eye on things, the real-time LED temperature display and Clearview lid make it easy to monitor your meal without missing a beat.
And despite its polished profile, the Denali 605 Pro packs impressive power with five infrared burners, a ceramic-infrared sear burner, and an expansive sear zone on the side shelf all in one, adding up to 78,000 BTUs of firepower. Add a pizza stone, smoker box, cast-iron cooking plate, and more to level up your grill even further.
