Listed for $1.9M, This Darling Pasadena Tudor Comes With a Carriage House

The brick home conjures up the charm of an English cottage with its ivy-wrapped facade, refreshed interiors, and leafy patio.
Text by
Location: 1296 E. Woodbury Road, Pasadena, California

Price: $1,850,000

Year Built: 1927

Footprint: 2,662 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting a charming compound in the desirable Historic Highlands landmark district bordering Altadena. This property includes a three-bedroom, two-bath 1927 English Tudor main house and a newly renovated one-bedroom contemporary back home, formerly the carriage house. The original owner was said to have operated a foundry supplying distinctive iron hardware and windows for homes throughout the area. North-facing windows frame views of the San Gabriel mountains. French doors open from the dining room to a private, sunny courtyard patio. The coved doorways of the dining room lead to the family room with a fireplace. The kitchen’s high-end appliances, glass-fronted wood cabinetry, hand-inlaid counters, and charming breakfast area complement the home’s English style. The former carriage house was cleverly renovated into a modern second home with a separate workshop."

Set between the living room and kitchen, the dining area opens to a courtyard patio.

The remodeled kitchen has wood cabinetry, hand-inlaid counters, high-end appliances, and a breakfast nook.

"The home’s original detailing and character have been retained throughout, including built-ins, decorative tile in bathrooms, and hardwood floors," notes the agent.

The former carriage house includes a kitchen, a living area, a bedroom, a bath, and an office nook.

Dwell Staff
Published

Topics

Real Estate

