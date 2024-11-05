Listed for $1.9M, This Darling Pasadena Tudor Comes With a Carriage House

Footprint: 2,662 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting a charming compound in the desirable Historic Highlands landmark district bordering Altadena. This property includes a three-bedroom, two-bath 1927 English Tudor main house and a newly renovated one-bedroom contemporary back home, formerly the carriage house. The original owner was said to have operated a foundry supplying distinctive iron hardware and windows for homes throughout the area. North-facing windows frame views of the San Gabriel mountains. French doors open from the dining room to a private, sunny courtyard patio. The coved doorways of the dining room lead to the family room with a fireplace. The kitchen’s high-end appliances, glass-fronted wood cabinetry, hand-inlaid counters, and charming breakfast area complement the home’s English style. The former carriage house was cleverly renovated into a modern second home with a separate workshop."