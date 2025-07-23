This €1.7M Apartment Comes With a Storefront in the Middle of Paris
Location: Enfants Rouges, 3rd Arrondissement, Paris, France
Price: €1,650,000 (approximately $1,938,439 USD)
Year Built: 1700s
Renovation Date: 2023
Renovation Designer: Robert Normand
Footprint: 1,195 square feet (1 bedroom, 1.5 baths)
From the Agent: "Tucked away on a quiet street just steps from the Marché des Enfants Rouges, rue de Bretagne, and Square du Temple, this loft offers generous proportions, abundant natural light, and exceptional spatial flow. Set within a discreet 19th-century building in the heart of the Haut-Marais, the apartment has a dramatic open-plan living space with soaring ceilings. A streamlined kitchen opens onto the dining area and lounge, creating a seamless rhythm between cooking, gathering, and living. The private sleeping area includes a calm bedroom suite with a shower and walk-in closet. A cellar—accessible directly from within the apartment—completes the layout. Included in the sale is a 22-square-meter commercial space with independent street access, currently rented. Perfect as a studio, gallery, or workspace, it adds versatile potential to the home."
The Enfants Rouges apartment in Paris, France, is currently listed for €1,650,000 by Jeudi Paris Real Estate.
