This €1.7M Apartment Comes With a Storefront in the Middle of Paris

Set in an 18th-century building in the 3rd arrondissement, the property includes a small commercial space and the sun-soaked flat above it.
Text by
Location: Enfants Rouges, 3rd Arrondissement, Paris, France

Price: €1,650,000 (approximately $1,938,439 USD)

Year Built: 1700s

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Designer: Robert Normand

Footprint: 1,195 square feet (1 bedroom, 1.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Tucked away on a quiet street just steps from the Marché des Enfants Rouges, rue de Bretagne, and Square du Temple, this loft offers generous proportions, abundant natural light, and exceptional spatial flow. Set within a discreet 19th-century building in the heart of the Haut-Marais, the apartment has a dramatic open-plan living space with soaring ceilings. A streamlined kitchen opens onto the dining area and lounge, creating a seamless rhythm between cooking, gathering, and living. The private sleeping area includes a calm bedroom suite with a shower and walk-in closet. A cellar—accessible directly from within the apartment—completes the layout. Included in the sale is a 22-square-meter commercial space with independent street access, currently rented. Perfect as a studio, gallery, or workspace, it adds versatile potential to the home."

The full-length glass roof fills the apartment with light throughout the day.

Polished stone floors reflect the incoming light.

Built-in storage is integrated throughout the 1,195-square-foot apartment.

In addition to the en suite bathroom, the apartment also has a powder room for guests.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

