Your Outdoor Space Deserves More Than a Basic Grill Setup—Here’s How to Elevate It

Let’s be honest: most outdoor cooking setups end up looking like utilitarian afterthoughts—concrete slab, a lonely grill—rather than curated design vignettes. But what if your outdoor cooking area could feel as design-forward as your kitchen? Monument Grills’ new Eminence 605 grill is a sleek, stylish powerhouse (we’re talking 89,000 BTUs) that has us reimagining what an outdoor grilling space can be. With a high-design grill as your anchor, here’s how you can create a cohesive, style-minded outdoor oasis. Add some layers

The most compelling outdoor spaces play with textures. A grill’s stainless steel construction provides a timeless foundation that pairs beautifully with natural elements. Consider surrounding it with warm cedar decking that will patina gracefully over time, or try textural concrete countertops as prep space to bring in an organic vibe. Blackened steel accents are another great option—a material that echoes the grill's metallic engineering while adding depth to the material palette. Go with the flow

The most common design mistake in outdoor living design is spatial planning. How do you actually move from cooking to serving outdoors? In most cases, you won’t want your grill to be an island. Instead, think in stations: prep space, cooking space, serving space, and gathering space. For a cohesive layout, position your seating area within conversation distance but outside the immediate cooking zone—about eight feet is ideal. This setup creates an intuitive gathering space where guests can interact with the chef without crowding the cooking area.

Shop the Collection

Eminence 605 Monument Grills Experience limitless cooking possibilities and unmatched convenience with the Eminence 605. Designed for precision, it features dual gas, a powerful infrared rear burner, sear station, gas tank capacity display, full Blaze Zone, and a stainless steel rotisserie. Shop

Eminence 425 Monument Grills This silky-matte black Eminence 425 propane gas grill offers 640 sq. in. of cooking space, making it perfect for versatile recipes and large gatherings. Elegant and timeless in design, it delivers 69,000 BTUs of power with high-performance burners for fast, even grilling. Shop

Eminence 405 Monument Grills Enjoy the dynamic evolution of grilling with Eminence 405. This stainless steel grill features Bluetooth app control and an upgraded LED touch panel, allowing you to enjoy a hands-free grilling experience. Shop



Light it up Perhaps the most overlooked element in outdoor design is intentional lighting. As sunset approaches, most outdoor cooking areas become twinkling oases at best—and awkwardly lit at worst.

The E605 cleverly addresses this with an advanced knob lighting system that dynamically changes colors based on temperatures. This unexpected detail transforms the grill from a daytime workhorse to an evening design element.

With Temperature-Responsive lighting turned on, the Eminence 605 knobs’ color changes according to the grill's internal temperature.

Build on this foundation with low-voltage path lighting to define circulation routes without harsh spotlights, dimmable string lights suspended overhead, and subtle uplighting on nearby trees or architectural elements to add depth and drama. Get smart Today’s best outdoor spaces incorporate technology without making it the focus. The Eminence Smart Control App, paired with the grill’s LED display, allows remote management of temperature and cooking modes via Bluetooth—meaning hosts can mingle while maintaining perfect control.

This approach to discreet technology should extend throughout your outdoor space: think weather-resistant speakers tucked into plantings rather than mounted obtrusively, or hidden outlets integrated into seating areas for convenient charging. Design for all seasons The most successful outdoor spaces remain inviting beyond the warmer months. The E605’s weatherproof seals and high resistance to rust and wear provide year-round functionality—a principle worth extending throughout your design.