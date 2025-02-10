Red Steel and Brick Enliven a ’70s Rowhouse Renovation in London

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Johan Hybschmann, director at Archmongers, and his wife, Anita Freeman, have remodeled their London home, a 1970s split-level in Hackney. The renovation has future-proofed the house for modern living, enhancing the home’s energy efficiency whilst bringing natural light deep into the plan. Archmongers’s approach is underpinned by a commitment to honest, exposed materials and traditional wood joinery. The design scheme employs a palette of existing materials including brick, galvanized steel, cast concrete, and timber.

"Untouched since the ’70s, the house retains its original structural integrity, featuring robust masonry, timber framework, and exposed concrete elements. The original layout was compromised by the ground-floor garage, resulting in an awkward entrance, a compressed kitchen/dining area, and excessive storage space, with rooms addressing the rear garden and little daylight connection to the street.

"By extending the ground floor and converting the garage, each space has been made more generous. A new concrete extension, cast in-situ at the rear of the property, opens up the house laterally, creating a more generous kitchen and dining space at lower level. The insulated slab provides thermal insulation to the house and creates a new garden terrace, which acts as part of the structural foundation and helps spread the load of the existing and new facades. The flat roof of the extension creates a green roof at first floor level.