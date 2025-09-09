This Mexico City Artist’s Studio Is Wrapped in a Mesmerizing Brick Facade

Jimena García Álvarez-Buylla’s studio sits on the same plot as her mother’s home in Tlalpan, one of Mexico City’s southernmost boroughs. The path to the artist’s domain winds around the house and between tepozán trees, a vegetable garden, succulents, and fragrant sage. "I inherited my love of working with plants from my mother, as she did from hers," says Jimena. "Our homes reflect that. My mother and I literally meet in the garden between us."