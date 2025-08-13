SubscribeSign In
This New $2.6M Home Near Portland Looks Just Like an Eichler

Architect Darren Schroeder channeled the famed developer’s style with a central atrium, twin gables, and post-and-beam construction.
Location: 36200 SE Sunset View Road, Washougal, Washington

Price: $2,650,000

Year Built: 2024

Architect: Darren Schroeder

Landscape Designer: Optic Verve

Footprint: 2,564 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 5 Acres

From the Agent: "This double-gable design is an elevated, one-of-a-kind creation that seamlessly blends dramatic architecture with the ease and sophistication of a brand-new luxury home. Polished concrete floors with exposed aggregate flow throughout the home, which is sited within a gently sloping five-acre lot with careful consideration in the southwest orientation to maximize views and solar gain throughout the day while being shielded to the north from nature’s elements. The exterior landscape was meticulously designed by and complements the dramatic architecture by architect Darren Schroeder, creating a truly exceptional living experience. Adding to the home’s impressive footprint is an unfinished, over 900-square-foot lower level ready to be completed with an 11-foot ceiling height and architect plans included."

The home’s ceilings are nine feet tall in most rooms.

The exterior is clad in ebony-stained cedar siding.

Inspired by the developer Joseph Eichler, the home centers around an open-air atrium.

The Washington state home overlooks the Columbia River, Mt. Hood, and the city of Portland.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

