This New $2.6M Home Near Portland Looks Just Like an Eichler
Location: 36200 SE Sunset View Road, Washougal, Washington
Price: $2,650,000
Year Built: 2024
Architect: Darren Schroeder
Landscape Designer: Optic Verve
Footprint: 2,564 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 5 Acres
From the Agent: "This double-gable design is an elevated, one-of-a-kind creation that seamlessly blends dramatic architecture with the ease and sophistication of a brand-new luxury home. Polished concrete floors with exposed aggregate flow throughout the home, which is sited within a gently sloping five-acre lot with careful consideration in the southwest orientation to maximize views and solar gain throughout the day while being shielded to the north from nature’s elements. The exterior landscape was meticulously designed by and complements the dramatic architecture by architect Darren Schroeder, creating a truly exceptional living experience. Adding to the home’s impressive footprint is an unfinished, over 900-square-foot lower level ready to be completed with an 11-foot ceiling height and architect plans included."
36200 SE Sunset View Road in Washougal, Washington, is currently listed for $2,650,000 by Marisa Swenson with Modern Homes Collective.
