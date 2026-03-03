After a Complete Revamp, a Sunny SoCal Eichler Seeks $2.4M

Footprint: 2,460 (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "A beautifully restored and meticulously renovated Eichler home designed by renowned architect A. Quincy Jones, thoughtfully reimagined to honor its architectural integrity while elevating it for modern luxury living. Finished in Farrow and Ball paint, solid oak interior doors with rain glass, Venetian plaster fireplace and hallways, and handmade tile throughout. Originally expanded in the 1960s and further enhanced by the current owners, the home offers two distinct wings with exceptional flow through the central living spaces. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath."