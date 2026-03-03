SubscribeSign In
After a Complete Revamp, a Sunny SoCal Eichler Seeks $2.4M

Originally designed by A. Quincy Jones, the Thousand Oaks home has a custom kitchen, redwood ceilings, and an Italian marble saltwater pool.
Location: 1407 Ellsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, California

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 1964

Architect: A. Quincy Jones

Developer: Joseph Eichler

Renovation Date: 2024

Footprint: 2,460 (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.3 Acres

From the Agent: "A beautifully restored and meticulously renovated Eichler home designed by renowned architect A. Quincy Jones, thoughtfully reimagined to honor its architectural integrity while elevating it for modern luxury living. Finished in Farrow and Ball paint, solid oak interior doors with rain glass, Venetian plaster fireplace and hallways, and handmade tile throughout. Originally expanded in the 1960s and further enhanced by the current owners, the home offers two distinct wings with exceptional flow through the central living spaces. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath."

Handmade Porcelanosa Bottega tile from Spain is utilized across the home's flooring.

The ceilings are hand-sanded to reveal the original redwood.

Per the agent, the kitchen features "custom cabinetrey, Taj Mahal leathered quartz slabs with a dramatic full-height backsplash, raw brass fixtures by California Faucets, commercial-grade hood, Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine fridge, Miele dishwasher, and built-in espresso and wine bar."

The home is, of course, centered around the interior courtyard Eichler often includes in his designs.

Fruit trees and over forty varieties of roses surround the Italian marble saltwater pool.

Mirroring the home's ceilings, the pergola is also constructed from redwood.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

