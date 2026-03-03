After a Complete Revamp, a Sunny SoCal Eichler Seeks $2.4M
Location: 1407 Ellsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, California
Price: $2,395,000
Year Built: 1964
Architect: A. Quincy Jones
Developer: Joseph Eichler
Renovation Date: 2024
Footprint: 2,460 (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.3 Acres
From the Agent: "A beautifully restored and meticulously renovated Eichler home designed by renowned architect A. Quincy Jones, thoughtfully reimagined to honor its architectural integrity while elevating it for modern luxury living. Finished in Farrow and Ball paint, solid oak interior doors with rain glass, Venetian plaster fireplace and hallways, and handmade tile throughout. Originally expanded in the 1960s and further enhanced by the current owners, the home offers two distinct wings with exceptional flow through the central living spaces. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath."
1407 Ellsworth Court, in Thousand Oaks, California, is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Nina Kurtz of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.