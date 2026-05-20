Calling All Eichler Fans—Here’s a Bay Area Gem for $1.3M

From the Agent: "The epitome of California cool, this exceptional Eichler offers iconic midcentury-modern living. Built by renowned developer Joseph Eichler and designed by architects Jones & Emmons, this pitched-roof, atrium, carport model (Plan OJ-1184) blends timeless design with modern comfort. Additional highlights include a recently resurfaced pool and a converted studio garage—ideal for a home office, gym, or creative retreat. Located in the vibrant Rancho Del Diablo community, the home enjoys picturesque surroundings with views of Mount Diablo and convenient access to BART, shopping, dining, and major freeways."