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Calling All Eichler Fans—Here’s a Bay Area Gem for $1.3MView 12 Photos

Calling All Eichler Fans—Here’s a Bay Area Gem for $1.3M

The refreshed 1963 residence has all the hallmarks you know and love—including a low-slung roof, post-and-beam structure, and open-air courtyard.
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Location: 4095 Phoenix Street, Concord, California

Price: $1,275,000

Year Built: 1963

Architects: Jones & Emmons

Developer: Joseph Eichler

Renovation Date: 2015

Renovation Designer: Blaine Siler

Footprint: 1,656 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 Acres

From the Agent: "The epitome of California cool, this exceptional Eichler offers iconic midcentury-modern living. Built by renowned developer Joseph Eichler and designed by architects Jones & Emmons, this pitched-roof, atrium, carport model (Plan OJ-1184) blends timeless design with modern comfort. Additional highlights include a recently resurfaced pool and a converted studio garage—ideal for a home office, gym, or creative retreat. Located in the vibrant Rancho Del Diablo community, the home enjoys picturesque surroundings with views of Mount Diablo and convenient access to BART, shopping, dining, and major freeways."

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The home has an open-air interior courtyard.

The home has an open-air interior courtyard.

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The residence was renovated in 2015 by Blaine Siler

The residence was renovated in 2015 by Blaine Siler

Vinyl-tiled floors and wood paneling maintain the spirit of the&nbsp; 1960s home.

Vinyl-tiled floors and wood paneling maintain the spirit of the  1960s home.

&nbsp;The mahogany cabinetry is by Berkeley Mills.

 The mahogany cabinetry is by Berkeley Mills.

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Over the course of four years, the current homeowner revamped the residence with a new kitchen, roof, floors, siding, and bathroom vanities.

Over the course of four years, the current homeowner revamped the residence with a new kitchen, roof, floors, siding, and bathroom vanities.

The roof is topped with solar panels that help offset the home’s energy use.

The roof is topped with solar panels that help offset the home’s energy use.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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Eichler HomesReal Estate

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