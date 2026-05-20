Calling All Eichler Fans—Here’s a Bay Area Gem for $1.3M
Location: 4095 Phoenix Street, Concord, California
Price: $1,275,000
Year Built: 1963
Architects: Jones & Emmons
Developer: Joseph Eichler
Renovation Date: 2015
Renovation Designer: Blaine Siler
Footprint: 1,656 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 Acres
From the Agent: "The epitome of California cool, this exceptional Eichler offers iconic midcentury-modern living. Built by renowned developer Joseph Eichler and designed by architects Jones & Emmons, this pitched-roof, atrium, carport model (Plan OJ-1184) blends timeless design with modern comfort. Additional highlights include a recently resurfaced pool and a converted studio garage—ideal for a home office, gym, or creative retreat. Located in the vibrant Rancho Del Diablo community, the home enjoys picturesque surroundings with views of Mount Diablo and convenient access to BART, shopping, dining, and major freeways."
4095 Phoenix Street, Concord, California, is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Theresa Lee of Coldwell Banker.
Published
TopicsEichler HomesReal Estate
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