For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler

Footprint: 1,811 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 Acres

From the Agent: "This is a beautiful Eichler located in charming Rancho de los Santos, thoughtfully refreshed with authentic midcentury details and modern upgrades. Inside, enjoy seamless indoor/outdoor living and classic post-and-beam architecture that Eichlers are renowned for. This midcentury gem offers versatility with four bedrooms plus a bonus laundry/office space. Ideally located near BART, major freeways, and all of life’s necessities, this move-in-ready Eichler is ready to welcome its next owners."