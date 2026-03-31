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For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area EichlerView 9 Photos

For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler

The 1965 post-and-beam home has blue-green accents, refreshed interior finishes, and a sunny central courtyard.
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Location: 4024 Salem St, Concord, California

Price: $1,275,000

Year Built: 1965

Architects: Claude Oakland and Kinji Imada

Developer: Joseph Eichler

Renovation Date: 2026

Footprint: 1,811 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 Acres

From the Agent: "This is a beautiful Eichler located in charming Rancho de los Santos, thoughtfully refreshed with authentic midcentury details and modern upgrades. Inside, enjoy seamless indoor/outdoor living and classic post-and-beam architecture that Eichlers are renowned for. This midcentury gem offers versatility with four bedrooms plus a bonus laundry/office space. Ideally located near BART, major freeways, and all of life’s necessities, this move-in-ready Eichler is ready to welcome its next owners."

For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler - Photo 1 of 8 -
The home has been held by the same family for 47 years.

The home has been held by the same family for 47 years.

For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler - Photo 3 of 8 -
The renovation introduced period-correct&nbsp;vinyl tile&nbsp;flooring throughout the home.

The renovation introduced period-correct vinyl tile flooring throughout the home.

For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler - Photo 5 of 8 -
The street entry leads directly to the home’s open-air courtyard.&nbsp;

The street entry leads directly to the home’s open-air courtyard. 

For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler - Photo 7 of 8 -
The backyard garden is supported by a water-efficient&nbsp;Hydrawise drip irrigation system.

The backyard garden is supported by a water-efficient Hydrawise drip irrigation system.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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