For $1.3M, You Can Scoop Up a Mint-Condition Bay Area Eichler
Location: 4024 Salem St, Concord, California
Price: $1,275,000
Year Built: 1965
Architects: Claude Oakland and Kinji Imada
Developer: Joseph Eichler
Renovation Date: 2026
Footprint: 1,811 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.17 Acres
From the Agent: "This is a beautiful Eichler located in charming Rancho de los Santos, thoughtfully refreshed with authentic midcentury details and modern upgrades. Inside, enjoy seamless indoor/outdoor living and classic post-and-beam architecture that Eichlers are renowned for. This midcentury gem offers versatility with four bedrooms plus a bonus laundry/office space. Ideally located near BART, major freeways, and all of life’s necessities, this move-in-ready Eichler is ready to welcome its next owners."
4024 Salem Street in Concord, California, is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Theresa Lee of Coldwell Banker Realty.
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TopicsReal Estate
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