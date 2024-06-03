Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles
Location: 1500 Lakeview Boulevard East, Seattle, Washington
Price: $845,000
Architect: Robert Reichert
Year Built: 1959
Footprint: 1,190 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
From the Agent: "Designed by iconic architect Robert Reichert, the Egan House is both literally and figuratively a landmark. This bold, sculptural home, dramatically sited in St. Mark’s Greenbelt, is both emblematic of and in contrast with midcentury-modern architecture. Reichert prioritized the ‘economy and material innovation’ of the time, but he also described his designs as ‘romantic rather than functional…sculptural in form and traditional in mannerism.’ The Egan House, with its stark geometric shapes and sleek black and white color scheme, unapologetically emphasizes its standout qualities. While some details (like the floating staircase and open volumes) were aligned with a formal modernist approach, others were imbued with romance and an art-first attitude."
1500 Lakeview Boulevard East in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $845,000 by Tanya Thackeray and Barbara Brandt of Windermere Real Estate Co.
