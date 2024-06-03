SubscribeSign In
Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right AnglesView 9 Photos

Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles

Designed by Robert Reichert, the midcentury residence has bold curb appeal, double-height interiors, and a striking black and white palette.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 1500 Lakeview Boulevard East, Seattle, Washington

Price: $845,000

Architect: Robert Reichert

Year Built: 1959

Footprint: 1,190 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by iconic architect Robert Reichert, the Egan House is both literally and figuratively a landmark. This bold, sculptural home, dramatically sited in St. Mark’s Greenbelt, is both emblematic of and in contrast with midcentury-modern architecture. Reichert prioritized the ‘economy and material innovation’ of the time, but he also described his designs as ‘romantic rather than functional…sculptural in form and traditional in mannerism.’ The Egan House, with its stark geometric shapes and sleek black and white color scheme, unapologetically emphasizes its standout qualities. While some details (like the floating staircase and open volumes) were aligned with a formal modernist approach, others were imbued with romance and an art-first attitude."

The home sits at the end of a long driveway, surrounded by tall trees and thriving greenery.

The home sits at the end of a long driveway, surrounded by tall trees and thriving greenery.

Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles - Photo 2 of 9 -
Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles - Photo 3 of 9 -
Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles - Photo 4 of 9 -
The all-white kitchen on the second level is fitted with vintage appliances, cabinetry, and tile flooring.

The all-white kitchen on the second level is fitted with vintage appliances, cabinetry, and tile flooring.

Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles - Photo 6 of 9 -
Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles - Photo 7 of 9 -
Asking $845K, This Geometric Seattle Home Has All the Right Angles - Photo 8 of 9 -
Nestled in the middle of St. Mark’s Greenbelt, the Egan House is a quiet city escape.

Nestled in the middle of St. Mark’s Greenbelt, the Egan House is a quiet city escape.

1500 Lakeview Boulevard East in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $845,000 by Tanya Thackeray and Barbara Brandt of Windermere Real Estate Co.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.