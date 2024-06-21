One of the Last Lots in an Eco Housing Project Near Paris Seeks €1.5M

Architect: Ciguë

From the Agent: "This eco-responsible housing is the result of a collaboration between Ciguë Architecture and the developer Ma. It’s set in the village of Barbizon, 30 miles from Paris, in an enclosed six-acre estate on the edge of the Forest of Fontainebleau. The project consists of a set of seven high-end ecological houses, made from wood and surrounded by private landscaped land. Each lot can be designed in close dialogue with its buyer who will have a range of architectural options to develop a living space adapted to their desires and needs: double-slope or inverted roofs; natural or tinted facades; round or orthogonal bay windows; terraces on the ground floor, halfway up, or on the roof, covered or not, etc. A detached house has between 1,463 and 2,045 square feet of living space. Each house offers a freely customizable program, ranging from a family home on two levels to a large, double-height free volume. The interior design will be entirely custom-made."