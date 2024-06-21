One of the Last Lots in an Eco Housing Project Near Paris Seeks €1.5M
Location: Barbizon, France
Price: Starting at €1,560,000 (approximately $1,675,362 USD)
Year Built: 2025 (estimated)
Architect: Ciguë
From the Agent: "This eco-responsible housing is the result of a collaboration between Ciguë Architecture and the developer Ma. It’s set in the village of Barbizon, 30 miles from Paris, in an enclosed six-acre estate on the edge of the Forest of Fontainebleau. The project consists of a set of seven high-end ecological houses, made from wood and surrounded by private landscaped land. Each lot can be designed in close dialogue with its buyer who will have a range of architectural options to develop a living space adapted to their desires and needs: double-slope or inverted roofs; natural or tinted facades; round or orthogonal bay windows; terraces on the ground floor, halfway up, or on the roof, covered or not, etc. A detached house has between 1,463 and 2,045 square feet of living space. Each house offers a freely customizable program, ranging from a family home on two levels to a large, double-height free volume. The interior design will be entirely custom-made."
This customizable home in Barbizon, France, is currently listed for sale, starting at €1,560,000 (approximately $1,675,362 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.