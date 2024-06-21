SubscribeSign In
One of the Last Lots in an Eco Housing Project Near Paris Seeks €1.5M

Set to be completed in 2025, the forest dwelling can be custom designed from the inside out, based on your needs and taste.
Text by
Location: Barbizon, France

Price: Starting at €1,560,000 (approximately $1,675,362 USD)

Year Built: 2025 (estimated)

Architect: Ciguë

From the Agent: "This eco-responsible housing is the result of a collaboration between Ciguë Architecture and the developer Ma. It’s set in the village of Barbizon, 30 miles from Paris, in an enclosed six-acre estate on the edge of the Forest of Fontainebleau. The project consists of a set of seven high-end ecological houses, made from wood and surrounded by private landscaped land. Each lot can be designed in close dialogue with its buyer who will have a range of architectural options to develop a living space adapted to their desires and needs: double-slope or inverted roofs; natural or tinted facades; round or orthogonal bay windows; terraces on the ground floor, halfway up, or on the roof, covered or not, etc. A detached house has between 1,463 and 2,045 square feet of living space. Each house offers a freely customizable program, ranging from a family home on two levels to a large, double-height free volume. The interior design will be entirely custom-made."

The project is located on the edge of the Forest of Fontainebleau, near the charming village of Barbizon.

"All housing materials are bio-sourced or geo-sourced, for a minimal carbon footprint," explains the agent. "The high-performance insulation is made of wood fiber and hemp wool to guarantee a healthy atmosphere, and the joinery and cladding are made of wood."

Each buyer can select from a list of options for their home’s interior and exterior design. Options include colorful kitchen cabinetry, tinted facades, and round or rectangular windows.

"Heating of the homes will be provided by a pellet boiler, and each house will have a stove and a rainwater recovery system for watering its garden," notes the agent.

This customizable home in Barbizon, France, is currently listed for sale, starting at €1,560,000 (approximately $1,675,362 USD) by Architecture de Collection. 

Dwell Staff
