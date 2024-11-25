A Creative Producer’s Echo Park Home Channels the Serenity of a Cabin

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "When designing a home for Sue Chan, founder of Care of Chan, OWIU wanted to construct a space that was both ideal for working at home and a retreat from the city. Sue’s constant shuffle between New York and Los Angeles necessitated a home that highlighted the best of Los Angeles while remaining a curated space for work and calm. A cohesive singular space for living, the property also features a separate and completely newly constructed office unit.

"A curved walkway introduces the property, showcasing the home’s vantage point and lush greenery surrounding the hills. Nature was considered even in the fencing as OWIU was careful to build around trees, creating small holes within the fencing for the branches to continue their growth.

"Set atop a hill in Echo Park, Sue’s home privileges the expansive view of East Los Angeles. In order to take advantage of the scenery and L.A. sunlight, OWIU designed the home to incorporate the existing nature into the overall structure. The living room opens to a deck overlooking the hills of Echo Park. Given Sue’s reputation for stylish entertaining, OWIU wanted to create a space that could easily transition into an open space for parties, easily transitioning from indoors to out.