A Creative Producer’s Echo Park Home Channels the Serenity of a Cabin
Project Details:
Location: Los Angeles, California
Footprint: 1,300 square feet
Architect: OWIU Design / @owiudesign
Builder: Inflexion Builds
Kitchen Design: OWIU Design and Reform
Styling: Randi Brookman Harris
Photographer: Justin Chung / @justinchung
From the Architect: "When designing a home for Sue Chan, founder of Care of Chan, OWIU wanted to construct a space that was both ideal for working at home and a retreat from the city. Sue’s constant shuffle between New York and Los Angeles necessitated a home that highlighted the best of Los Angeles while remaining a curated space for work and calm. A cohesive singular space for living, the property also features a separate and completely newly constructed office unit.
"A curved walkway introduces the property, showcasing the home’s vantage point and lush greenery surrounding the hills. Nature was considered even in the fencing as OWIU was careful to build around trees, creating small holes within the fencing for the branches to continue their growth.
"Set atop a hill in Echo Park, Sue’s home privileges the expansive view of East Los Angeles. In order to take advantage of the scenery and L.A. sunlight, OWIU designed the home to incorporate the existing nature into the overall structure. The living room opens to a deck overlooking the hills of Echo Park. Given Sue’s reputation for stylish entertaining, OWIU wanted to create a space that could easily transition into an open space for parties, easily transitioning from indoors to out.
"The open layout of the house flows from the newly constructed kitchen into the living room. A shoji screen, fabricated by local Japanese artisans, creates a sense of privacy in the bedroom when closed. The bedroom is set on a discreetly raised platform to signify the separation of space without the interruption of a wall. This small design intervention has become a signature of the OWIU to denote spaces for meditation.
"The kitchen was codesigned with Reform and features a slanted skylight for maximum light. The wood finishings are continuous with the cedar and oak throughout the house, giving the home an earthy warmth, reminiscent of a cabin. OWIU worked with Reform to maximize the small space with hidden storage and floating shelves for storage.
"The separate office unit was designed to mirror the main house with cedar clad siding and oak finishes. While similar materials were employed, OWIU wanted this unit to show a clear functional difference from the main house. While the main house is ideal for entertaining, the office unit feels closer to a sanctuary or hideaway. Like the bedroom, a platform was installed to signify a space of retreat and privacy. The room features a picture-window, framing trees for a view of the outdoors."
