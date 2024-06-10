They Gave Their Bland Brooklyn Kitchen a “Chef’s Table”–Inspired Upgrade
Solk Architecture turns a tiny galley into a home cook’s dream, complete with an herb garden, a custom island, and cabinetry galore.
Text by
Photos by
Our Focus series shines the spotlight on the details: the extraordinary materials, spaces, and ideas that take great projects to the next level.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Julia Brenner
Dwell Contributor
Julia is a Chicago-based writer and photographer: art, architecture, design, and details. Recent clips at juliabrenner.com
Published