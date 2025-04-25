SubscribeSign In
An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290KView 12 Photos

An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K

The funky New Mexico home is powered by the sun and embedded in the land with curvaceous walls and lots of gardening space—inside and out.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 3 North Lemuria Road, Tres Piedras, New Mexico

Price: $290,000

Year Built: 1999

Footprint: 1,200 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.7 Acres

From the Agent: "Here’s a special opportunity to own an architectural wonder in majestic Taos: a sustainable earthship set on just under three-quarters of an acre with some of the best views in northern New Mexico. The structure itself is custom built with several Southwestern touches throughout the split-level structure with an indoor atrium perfect for growing greenery year-round. Brick floors, art nichos, thoughtful cabinetry and shelving, vibrant tile, and bancitos for extra seating and ample storage are a few special features within the home. There’s plenty of room for guests to sleep comfortably, and the drop-down Murphy bed is ideal for providing extra space in an already free-flowing floor plan. The outdoor space at 3 North Lemuria is an absolute gem with plenty of space to garden, with immersive mountain and gorge views in all directions."

In addition to skylights, the split-level house has large, slanted southeast-facing windows on each level, letting in plenty of light to grow plants.

In addition to skylights, the split-level house has large, slanted southeast-facing windows on each level, letting in plenty of light to grow plants.

An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 2 of 11 -
An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 3 of 11 -
An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 4 of 11 -
The structure is designed to be heated by the sun and there’s a woodburning stove for chilly nights.

The structure is designed to be heated by the sun and there’s a woodburning stove for chilly nights.


Kyle Avery
An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 6 of 11 -
An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 7 of 11 -
An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 8 of 11 -
Earthships are designed to operate self sufficiently, and they often incorporate upcycled materials in their construction.

Earthships are designed to operate self sufficiently, and they often incorporate upcycled materials in their construction.

The home’s roof is dotted with solar panels.

The home’s roof is dotted with solar panels.

An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K - Photo 11 of 11 -

3 North Lemuria Road in Tres Piedras, New Mexico is currently listed for $290,000 by Ryan Trujillo of Page Sullivan Group at Berkshire Hathaway Taos Real Estate.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.