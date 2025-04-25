An Earthship Just Landed on the Market in Taos for $290K

Footprint: 1,200 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.7 Acres

From the Agent: "Here’s a special opportunity to own an architectural wonder in majestic Taos: a sustainable earthship set on just under three-quarters of an acre with some of the best views in northern New Mexico. The structure itself is custom built with several Southwestern touches throughout the split-level structure with an indoor atrium perfect for growing greenery year-round. Brick floors, art nichos, thoughtful cabinetry and shelving, vibrant tile, and bancitos for extra seating and ample storage are a few special features within the home. There’s plenty of room for guests to sleep comfortably, and the drop-down Murphy bed is ideal for providing extra space in an already free-flowing floor plan. The outdoor space at 3 North Lemuria is an absolute gem with plenty of space to garden, with immersive mountain and gorge views in all directions."