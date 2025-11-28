You Could Land This Rare New Mexico Earthship for $635K

From the Agent: "This is an original, custom-built ‘Euro’ Earthship invented and built by Mike Reynolds and his crew of licensed contractors in 2010 within the Greater World subdivision: the largest fully operational and sustainable, off-grid, legally recognized, eco village nationwide. This is one of the few remaining fully featured models that was built with the six principles that define and sustain an Earthship, including: use of natural and repurposed materials; thermal/solar heating and cooling; solar electricity; water harvesting; and food production, which is only possible utilizing the slanted glass windows that allow the sun to touch the gardening soil. The combination of sustainable systems and built-in features allows the home to care for itself with little effort from the occupant. This is one of the only three-bedroom, two-bathroom models built on property, with over 2,000 square feet of living space, an atrium garden for food production, passive and active solar, and brand-new lithium-ion batteries. This home has been occupied for the last 10 years and is fine tuned for easy, comfortable living, without the complications of a noisy metropolis. Yet the nearby cities of Taos and Santa Fe are close enough to be considered convenient, as are the multiple ski valleys, hiking trails, river rafting, and balloon rides which can be seen right from the expansive windows of this Earthship home. The atrium hosts all types of kitchen herbs, two varieties of fig, three Meyer lemons, two varieties of grapes, bean-producing coffee plants, three varieties of bananas, raspberries, blueberries, and so much more. There is also 20 feet of unplanted space—currently functioning as a seating area—available for the future owner’s selections. The Earthship is 100 feet long with a 20-foot wall of glass windows across the entire front expanse. The entire yard is xeriscaped with regional plants needing minimal maintenance and watering. The raised 16-foot-by-16-foot deck allows for casual gatherings surrounded by views of the mountains, cloud castles, and stunning sunsets. Walking trails nearby go all the way into the Rio Grande National Park area at the Gorge."