Wall-to-Wall Clay—Including Animal-Shaped Doorknobs—Recasts This Vietnamese Tube House

From the Architect: "Our client is a family of four who wished to transform an old tube house in Binh Duong into a personalized living space. The family also wished for a home connected to nature, filled with sunlight, breezes, and greenery to enhance their quality of life and spark creative inspiration daily.

"The house is in a quiet alley in Lái Thiêu, Binh Duong Province, an area renowned for its Lái Thiêu ceramics, which originated in the 18th century and features a transmutation glaze that reflects Southern Vietnam’s culture; they were once carried by river merchants and deeply rooted in the everyday life of the Mekong Delta. Lái Thiêu ceramics are the soul of Earthenware House, integrated throughout so that each touch of a doorknob or step on the ground evokes the exuberance and authenticity of the land to which the house belongs.

"We approached the project as if shaping a clay pot: respecting the existing framework, yet refining each corner, softening curved walls, and removing interior partitions to create a new, airy space. The house is divided into three volumes in a sequence, like three terra-cotta pots conjoining one another in a harmonious whole. The first ‘pot’ serves as an open veranda, creating a transitional buffer before entering the main living areas. We extended part of the roof to create a terrace where the homeowner can gather with friends and enjoy meals under the open sky. Key spaces like the living room, bedrooms, and kitchen are pushed further back into the second and third pots.